Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, Assault And Robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1007050

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: October 19th, 2024, at 1459 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Bridgman Road, Vernon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Assault and Robbery, Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Tanner K. Corbeil

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 19th, 2024, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Fort Bridgman Road in the Town of Vernon (Windham County), Vermont, to a report of a Domestic Assault. Troopers responded to the residence and the investigation resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Tanner K. Corbeil. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and issued conditions and a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/21/2024 at 12:30 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

