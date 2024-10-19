Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, Assault And Robbery
Date
10/19/2024 4:38:59 PM
STATE
OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
CASE#:
24B1007050
RANK/TROOPER
FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon
Groh
STATION:
Westminster
Barracks
CONTACT#:
(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME:
October 19th, 2024, at 1459 hours
INCIDENT
LOCATION: Fort
Bridgman Road, Vernon, Vermont
VIOLATION:
Assault and Robbery, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED:
Tanner K. Corbeil
AGE:
24
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT
SUMMARY
OF INCIDENT:
On
October 19th, 2024, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Fort
Bridgman Road in the Town of Vernon (Windham County), Vermont, to a report of a
Domestic Assault. Troopers responded to the residence and the investigation resulted
in the arrest of 24-year-old Tanner K. Corbeil. He was lodged at Southern
State Correctional Facility and issued conditions and a criminal citation to
appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/21/2024 at
12:30 hours.
*Please
note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the
court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
