Death Toll From Israeli Attacks On Lebanon Climb To 2,448

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The death toll from Israeli on Lebanon has reached 2,448 and the injuries hit 11,471, according to estimates on Saturday.

Casualties caused by Israeli warplanes in the past 24 hours include 30 dead and 135 injuries, following 82 air raids, most of which targeted Southern Lebanon, Lebanese Environment and coordinator for government's emergency committee Dr. Nasser Yassin said in a press conference.

This brings the total number of since the onset of the on October 8 to 10,415, he estimated.

Yassin stated that 1,098 shelters have been opened to accommodate the displaced, 902 of which have already exceeded their capacity. The total number of displaced persons has reached 191,912, including 44,806 families.

He pointed out that 233 primary healthcare centers are serving 788 shelter centers across various regions of Lebanon, in addition to the distribution of 1.6 million medication boxes.

Furthermore, Lebanese General Security has recorded the crossing of 337,972 Syrian citizens and 138,005 Lebanese citizens into Syria.

Lebanon has been facing daily escalating military attacks and airstrikes by occupation forces since September 23, 2024. (end)

