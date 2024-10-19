Nari Band Road's Poor Condition Irks Sar-I-Pul Residents

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SAR-I-PUL (Pajhwok): Residents and drivers in northern Sar-i-Pul province are complaining about the poor condition of the Nari road in the provincial capital, saying that and face numerous challenges while traveling on this route.

The Nari Band pass, which is one of the difficult routes, is located about 20 kilometers south of Sar-i-Pul city and connects Kohistanat, Al-Badr, and several villages to the city.

Last year, the road was leveled and gravel was laid, but residents say that the route is not properly repaired, leading to its deterioration once again.

Abdullah, a driver from Kohistanat district, told Pajhwok that the Nari Band pass was rough, and despite several graveling attempts by the Public Works Department, it deteriorated again after a short period.

He added,“This pass is difficult due to its roughness and elevation, making it challenging for vehicles. When we transfer a patient, it becomes very difficult, and we arrive late to the city.”

Shukrullah, another resident of Bulghali village, said that currently it was harvest season, and due to the rundown condition of the Nari Band pass, farmers cannot deliver their products to the market on time.

He added,“We ask the government to permanently resolve the issue so that people can easily reach Sar-i-Pul city and address their problems.”

Hamdam, another resident of the same village, urged officials to construct this pass properly so that people can travel through it with ease. According to him, crossing this pass will become even more difficult with the arrival of winter.

Meanwhile, Maulavi Nematullah Rahmani, head of the Public Works Department, said the Nari Band road had been graveled and acknowledged the issue will not be resolved until the road was rebuilt properly and fundamentally.

He added,“We are trying to reconstruct this pass in a proper and standard manner so that pedestrians can easily use this route.”

He has shared the problem with responsible authorities in the capital and is hopeful that essential reconstruction work will begin soon.

sa/ma

Views: 0