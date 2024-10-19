Ukraine actively purses membership in NATO

(MENAFN) Ukraine is actively pursuing membership in NATO, viewing it as a significant aspect of President Joe Biden’s legacy before the end of his term. Natalia Galibarenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to NATO, articulated this vision following Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent unveiling of his 'victory plan,' which emphasizes the urgency of joining the US-led military alliance.



In an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Galibarenko stressed that extending an invitation to Ukraine at this juncture would serve as a crucial signal. "We sincerely believe that it can be part of the legacy of the current American administration," she stated. The urgency of this request comes against the backdrop of Russia's demands for Ukraine to maintain military neutrality, specifically by renouncing its aspirations to join NATO, as a precondition for resolving the ongoing conflict.



Galibarenko argued that fast-tracking Ukraine's accession to NATO would act as a decisive blow to Moscow's leverage in the situation. She described such an invitation as a “final, final verdict,” suggesting it would diminish Russia's ability to contest Ukraine’s ambitions. Even a mere invitation, without immediate actions toward full membership, would deliver a significant public message, according to her.



Despite Ukraine’s aspirations, NATO has reiterated that the country is on an “irreversible” path toward membership, albeit under the condition that allies agree and specific requirements are met. Currently, NATO has indicated that Ukraine cannot join the alliance while engaged in conflict, and it has not provided a definitive timeline for potential accession.



Complicating matters, two NATO member states—Slovakia and Hungary—have publicly expressed their opposition to Ukraine's membership. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has warned that admitting Ukraine could escalate tensions to an open war with Russia, a scenario he is keen to avoid.



As discussions continue, the situation remains fluid, with Ukraine keenly focused on leveraging international support to solidify its place within NATO while navigating the complex geopolitical landscape shaped by the ongoing conflict with Russia.

