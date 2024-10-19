Zelensky presents his long-awaited "victory plan"

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky presented his long-awaited "victory plan" to the parliament on Wednesday, outlining a roadmap he believes could potentially bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia as early as next year. However, he emphasized that this outcome is contingent on Ukraine rejecting any compromises with Moscow and securing full backing from Western allies.



In his address, Zelensky expressed concern that the term "victory" has become contentious among some, but he remained optimistic about the efficacy of his proposal. "This plan can be implemented. It depends on the partners. I emphasize: on partners. It doesn’t exactly depend on Russia," he asserted, accusing Moscow of lacking genuine interest in achieving peace.



Zelensky outlined that, if adopted, his plan could lead to negotiations for ending the war by next year. He firmly rejected the notion of freezing the conflict or engaging in territorial exchanges, reinforcing his commitment to a decisive resolution.



The "victory plan" comprises eight key points, three of which remain classified. Among the most significant demands is an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO—an idea the alliance has approached with caution due to concerns over being pulled into the conflict with Russia.



Additionally, Zelensky called for bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities by lifting Western restrictions on the use of foreign-made long-range weapons for operations against Russian targets. He also advocated for continued military incursions into Russian territory as part of a proactive defense strategy.



For his third point, Zelensky proposed the deployment of a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on Ukrainian soil, aimed at enhancing the country’s defense posture against potential Russian aggression.



As the conflict continues to unfold, Zelensky's ambitious plan underscores Ukraine's determination to assert its sovereignty while seeking robust support from its international partners to achieve lasting peace.

