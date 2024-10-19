War Update: 202 Combat Clashes Along Ukrainian Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 18, a total of 202 combat engagements were recorded on Ukrainian battlefields, where the enemy was most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk axes.

That's according to a morning update from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

According to detailed reports, the Russians launched two missile strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and at populated areas, employing three missiles, and also bombarded Ukraine 64 times, involving 91 glide bombs.

Also, the enemy executed over 3,500 artillery strikes, including 78 involving multiple rocket launchers, and launched more than 1,400 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Oleksandrivka and Loknia in Sumy region, Piskunivka, Pereizne, Zvanivka, Ivanopillia, Toretsk, Zvirove, Voznesenka, Kurakhove, Oleksandropil, Kurakhivka, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, and Shakhtarske in Donetsk region, Alisivka in Kharkiv region, and Olhivka in Kherson region.

Ukraine's Air Force, missile and artillery units three times hit Russian manpower clusters, destroyed three artillery systems in their firing positions, and engaged another“important target”.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy launched offensive operations in the Vovchansk area four times.

Kupiansk axis: the number of combat clashes reached 23. The defense forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Novo-osynove, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Vyshneve, and Lozova.

Lyman axis: Ukrainian troops held back 14 Russian attacks. The invaders focused their main efforts in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Terny, Makiivka, and Torske.

Kramatorsk axis: Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne and Stupochky. The situation is under Ukraine's control. The enemy acted with air support, hitting the area near ​​Nykyforivka with glide bombs.

Toretsk axis: with the support of bomber aircraft, the enemy attacked seven times in the Toretsk and Deliivka areas.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukraine's defense forces repelled 35 attacks in the past day as the enemy tried to advance in the vicinity of Romanivka, Selydove, Promin, and Mykhailivka.

Kurakhove axis: Ukraine's defense forces continue to restrain Russian troops as the invaders attempted to penetrate the defense lines 35 times in the areas of Zhelanne Druhe, Novodmytrivka, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Dalnie, Katerynivka, and Kostiantynivka settlements.

Vremivka axis: the defense forces stopped 10 enemy attacks in the area of ​​Novoukrainka and Bohoiavlenka.

Orikhiv axis: Russian troops stormed the Ukrainian positions near Novodanylivka.

Prydniprovskyi axis: the Russian army took six unsuccessful attempts to seize the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the past day.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the situation saw no major changes.

Near the border with Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the invaders maintain their military presence, running reconnaissance missions and firing off artillery rounds at Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their raid into Russia's Kursk region, where the Russians launched 36 airstrikes over the past day, using 54 glide bombs. In addition, Russian artillery opened fire over 300 times.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine is estimated at 677,180, including 1,380 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.