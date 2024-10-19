5 Rescuers Wounded In Shostka As Result Of Enemy Air Strike
10/19/2024 1:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Shostka, Sumy region, five rescuers were injured in a Russian air strike on the night of October 19.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on facebook .
At night, Russian Aviation struck a fire and rescue unit in Shostka. The building was partially destroyed. At the time of the attack, the personnel was in a shelter.
Five rescuers were injured and hospitalized. Buildings and six units of SES equipment were damaged, the report said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, seven people were wounded and energy facilities were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the Shostka community.
Photo: SES
