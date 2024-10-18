BTY Opens Doors In New York City As US Engagements Accelerate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BTY is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in New York City, marking the firm's ninth location in the United States and its first in the state of New York.

The decision to establish a presence in New York City is driven by BTY's growing project engagements across the Northeast, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Massachusetts. BTY is also investing in building a strong client and in the region. This milestone is a significant component of BTY's broader strategic growth plan.

BTY Opens Doors in New York as US Engagements Accelerate - Emmalee Ast, Associate Director, BTY New York (CNW Group/BTY Group)

Continue Reading

"We have been investing strategically in New York, keeping our eyes on the prize and working diligently to demonstrate our market capabilities," said Jack McInerney, Managing Director of BTY's Infrastructure Advisory practice. This announcement also follows McInerney's recent induction into the firm's ownership group, a move that underscores BTY's commitment to continued growth in the North American and European infrastructure markets.

BTY has been involved in the US infrastructure market since 2013. Over the past eight years, the firm has strategically expanded engagements in New York, beginning with providing technical advisory services for the LaGuardia Airport Terminal B in 2016.

This early success paved the way for increasing project engagements across diverse sectors, including transportation, energy and renewables, higher education, multifamily, commercial, industrial, civil infrastructure, and sports and entertainment.

BTY's notable project engagements in the region include:



John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminals 6 & 7, NY

CIBC New York 300 Madison Avenue, NY

Philadelphia 30th Street Station, PA

Syracuse University District Energy Modernization, NY

New York State Thruway P3, NY

Prince George's County Public Schools Phase 2, MD

MTA Rapid Accessibility Program, NY Goethals Bridge Sell-Side Transaction Advisory, NY

Emmalee Ast, BTY's Associate Director for Infrastructure Advisory services is the first to join the New York team. She has a background in civil engineering, and is responsible for technical advisory, operational phase services, and transaction due diligence for project finance, private finance, and P3 deals.

"BTY's brand is synonymous with excellence in service delivery and strong client relationships that consistently deliver value," McInerney continued. "I'm particularly proud to celebrate this milestone alongside Emmalee Ast in setting the stage for our long-term growth. It underscores BTY's commitment to nurturing top talent and fostering innovation, ensuring that our firm's offerings evolve to meet market demands while maintaining a legacy of success built over the last 46 years."

Ast joined BTY in 2021 and has gained experience in the firm's Vancouver and Toronto offices, where she worked on major infrastructure projects. In just three years, she has added 40 significant projects to her portfolio, spanning sectors such as transportation, healthcare, education, and aviation. She is currently engaged on multiple high-profile U.S. infrastructure deals, including the John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 6 & 7 Redevelopment, the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement in Louisiana, and the University of Maryland NextGen Energy Project.

"Emmalee's technical expertise and ability to engage stakeholders have been critical to BTY's success in gaining ground in secondary market transactions and operational phase services," McInerney added. "She has been instrumental in delivering value to the world's top asset managers in the most competitive infrastructure markets."

Ast expressed her excitement about her new role in New York, stating, "By building the firm's presence in New York and growing our local portfolio, we are opening opportunities for new offerings and further diversification. I believe BTY is unique in how we operationalize our talent with a forward-thinking mindset, and my career journey with the firm is a great testament to this."

About BTY

BTY is an award-winning professional consultancy offering complete project solutions in real estate, infrastructure and energy asset planning, development, operations, and transactions. Founded in Western Canada in 1978, the firm now has offices across Canada, the United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Turkey, with a diverse global portfolio. BTY's core services encompass Cost Management, Project Monitoring & Lender Services, Infrastructure Advisory, and Project Management. To learn more, visit BTY .

SOURCE BTY Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED