St. Luke's Adds Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Luke's University Network)

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treating patients for addiction is not for the faint of heart. But it's imperative, particularly in rural regions of the country where the

opioid epidemic

kills

thousands of people every year . That's why St. Luke's University Health created two fellowship programs-Addiction

and Addiction Psychiatry-which are designed to certify physicians and psychiatrists in these growing fields.

Led by

Gregory Dobash, M.D. , the year-long Addiction Medicine Fellowship launched with two fellows in July 2024. And now the Network is also recruiting fellows for the Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship, led by

Gibson George, M.D. , which will start in July 2025.

The ideal applicant, Dobash said, is someone who is willing to meet people where they are.

Post this

"Our overarching mission is to train the workforce of addiction specialists who can provide care in the Lehigh Valley and in rural locations," Dobash said. "Unfortunately, some people will fall through the cracks. They go to the ER for treatment for an overdose. They're treated, revived, but there's no warm handoff for that individual ... Our goal is to have someone available to pick up that patient from the ER and continue their therapy and treatment."

Dobash specializes in treating patients who are experiencing homelessness, suffering from mental illness and the disease of addiction, and those who are "economically challenged" or "chronically sick."

"We need a workforce who understands addiction," he said. "Detox is easy. Recovery is hard."

Dobash and George, a psychiatrist, understand medicine and psychiatry are often inextricably linked when treating addiction, so having specialists in both fields can better serve the affected population.

"We need both," Dobash said. "I'd be hard pressed to think of a patient who did not have a psychiatric comorbidity that's linked to addiction."

George pointed out that St. Luke's University Health Network is uniquely positioned to serve these patients thanks, in part, to the Network acquiring

Penn Foundation

in 2021.

"We now have the expertise in the [mental health and addiction] field and a backing of a huge health network," George said.

Dobash and George are looking for physicians who understand the pathology and stigma of addiction.

The ideal applicant, Dobash said, is someone who is willing to meet people where they are. "It's very difficult to treat folks otherwise," he said. "If you're not willing to get down to where they are ... you're not going to have a lot of success."

The Addiction Medicine Fellowship is available to individuals who have completed an ACGME-accredited residency in pediatrics, emergency medicine, internal medicine, family medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, preventative medicine, anesthesiology or psychiatry.

The Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship is available to individuals who have completed a residency in psychiatry.

About St. Luke's

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 20,000 employees providing services at 15 campuses and 350+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $3.5 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

SOURCE St. Luke's University Health Network, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED