Denmark Announces $350M Military Aid Package For Ukraine

10/18/2024 9:09:47 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark has announced the allocation of DKK 2.4 billion (USD 350 million) for military support to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, this is Denmark's twenty-first military donation package, which includes new acquisitions of equipment for Ukraine, additional funds for the industrial pool, and donations of equipment from the Defense's stock.

Read also: Nordic-Baltic Eight countries sign 'winter aid package' worth EUR 44M for Ukraine

“We are grateful to our Danish friends for their ironclad support! Together, we are stronger!” the post reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced on Thursday that Norway would provide Ukraine with a 250 million euro aid package to restore destroyed energy facilities and build modern energy infrastructure.

UkrinForm

