King Charles To Prepare Nation And The World For First Contact

(MENAFN- Pressat) FIRST CONTACT AND PROOF THAT WE ARE NOT ALONE JUST WEEKS AWAY - KING CHARLES TO PLAY AN IMPORTANT ROLE

KING TO PREPARE A KING'S SPEECH TO THE NATION?



Professor Simon Holland has just issued a statement that scientists from Mark Zuckerberg's Breakthrough Listen group have found evidence of intelligent transmissions from within our galaxy. The scientists from Oxford are currently analysing and checking the data before announcing it to the world.

Film-maker and leading UFOlogist Mark Christopher Lee states:

"We are literally weeks away from the biggest discovery ever. If we have evidence to an intelligent advanced civilisation in our galaxy then we are no longer alone, contact may be made and then there will be important issues to be faced. With the Presidential election in the US the world's leading superpower may be too distracted to deal with this properly. I urge our King and our prime minister Keir Starmer to step forward and help humanity deal with this profound moment."

Lee's latest film The King Of UFOs - deals with the role that King Charles would have to play should we have first contact. As head of state and head of the Anglican Church he would have an important role to play and one which Lee is convinced he is ready for:

"King Charles is an important figure in the world, he is a unifying figure one that wants to be defender of all faiths. Should we make contact with another civilisation in our galaxy it will raise important spiritual and philosophical questions. The King will have to address the nation in a King's speech to put our fears at rest and to reassure his citizens."



Lee has spoken to Seth Shostak the Chief Astronomer of SETI (Search For Extra Terrestrial Intelligence) who has been searching our galaxy for signs of life for over 40 years. Shostak says in Lee's film God Versus Aliens:

"It will be like Columbus discovering the new world. An intelligent more advanced civilisation may bring its own gods, religion and beliefs and impose them on us. Or they might have none at all. Either way it might be like a reverse colonialism."

We could be just weeks away from this scenario - how will the world react? It is up to the leaders of the world including Sir Keir Starmer to step up and prepare the nation. There have also been reports of swarms of unidentified drones invading airspace over the NASA base at Langley in the US, with some suggesting that these have come from an Alien mother-ship.

The King Of UFOs is now streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi.