CMUV Bancorp Announces 2024 3Rd Quarter Financial Results


10/18/2024 6:09:43 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL CENTRO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley bank (CVB), is pleased to announce unaudited 3rd Quarter results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net Income for the quarter was $1,127,388, which equaled $0.65 per share. Total assets reached $315.9 MM by the end of the quarter, total deposits came in at $276.3 MM, and gross loans ended the quarter at $261.1 MM.

CVB's Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio ended the quarter at 11.71%, which is well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Credit Losses ended the quarter at $2,697,627, and non-accrual and past-due loans remained very low at 0.96%. Both the Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at quarter's end.

The book value for the common stock was $17.30 per share (diluted) on September 30, 2024. The common stock (CMUV) was trading at $18.25 on this date. ROAA for the quarter was 1.36% and ROAE came in at 12.02%.

The first three quarters of 2024 saw the bank exceed expectations in regard to net income, total assets, and loans. Our expectations are for a continued healthy demand for business and investment loans as we continue through the fourth quarter of 2024.


Community Vally Bank / CMUV Bancorp
Financial Summary
For Quarter Ending September 30, 2024
BALANCE SHEET September 30,
2024 2023
ASSETS
Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 34,778,590 $ 52,443,464
Total Investments 7,198,675 7,436,640
Gross Loans 261,101,594 223,440,706
ACL (2,697,627 ) (2,447,223 )
Total Earning Assets $ 300,381,233 $ 280,873,586
Other Assets 15,465,927 14,601,831
TOTAL ASSETS $ 315,847,160 $ 295,475,417
LIABILITIES
Deposits $ 276,264,417 $ 258,001,925
Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations 2,161,375 2,057,776
Other Liabilities 840,013 757,385
TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 279,265,805 $ 260,817,087
SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY
Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings $ 33,488,188 $ 31,784,467
Net Income $ 3,093,167 $ 2,873,863
TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL $ 36,581,354 $ 34,658,330
TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY $ 315,847,160 $ 295,475,417
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE
September 30,
2024 2023
Total Interest Income $ 13,231,101 $ 11,791,972
Total Interest Expense (3,786,043 ) (2,886,304 )
NET INTEREST INCOME $ 9,445,059 $ 8,905,668
Total Other Non-Interest Income $ 669,690 $ 589,905
Total Non-Interest Expenses $ (5,576,824 ) $ (5,474,910 )
Provision for Loan Loss (200,948 ) (45,600 )
INCOME BEFORE TAXES $ 4,336,977 $ 3,975,064
Income Tax Expense $ (1,243,810 ) $ (1,101,201 )
NET INCOME $ 3,093,167 $ 2,873,863
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.36 % 1.31 %
Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 12.02 % 11.74 %
Net Income - Quarter $ 1,127,388 $ 991,297
Earnings Per Share (Basic) - Quarter $ 0.65 $ 0.50
Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD $ 1.77 $ 1.57
Total Shares (Oustanding/Exercised) 1,746,622 1,830,647
Book Value - Basic (CVB - Bank) $ 20.94 $ 18.93
Book Value - Basic (CMUV - Holding Company) $ 17.30 $ 15.79
** Book Value = Total Equity Capital/Total Shares (Outstanding/Exercised)

Contact:
Jon A Edney
7603521889
...


