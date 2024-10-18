Fancamp Announces Airborne EM-MAG-RADIOMETRIC Survey At New Brunswick Acadian Gold Joint Venture With Lode Gold

The recent combination of mineral assets between Fancamp and Lode Gold Resources Inc. into a dominant land holding of high-quality, underexplored ground in New Brunswick, was a major development which now aims to be further validated by this high-resolution heliborne electro-magnetic and radiometric survey.

This joint initiative with Lode Gold Resources Inc. occurs in a highly prospective geologic domain for gold and polymetallic discovery, within the Appalachian Gold Corridor that hosts other Au-focused projects such as New Found Gold's Queensway Project and Calibre's Valentine Lake Project.

Highlights



Direct Detection Abilities : The HeliTEM2 survey effectively identifies electrically conductive sulphide-rich veins and sulphide-rich alteration halos in the area.

Target Vectorization : By integrating magnetic and radiometric data, this survey enables the team to accurately map the structures and distinctive alteration halos linked to gold mineralization, such as sericite and K-feldspar.

Large and Detailed Survey Area : The survey will cover both properties for a total of 419 km2 and consists of 3,163 line-kilometres of data which will be acquired over both properties in a grid pattern with 150-metre spacing between each flight lines. Accelerated Drilling Timeline : By generating fast-tracked targets, this survey significantly reduces exploration timelines, enabling the joint venture to advance towards a drilling phase more efficiently.

The helicopter-borne geophysical survey consists of magnetic, electromagnetic and radiometric measurements using the Xcalibur Smart Mapping HeliTEM2 system, which has a low noise receiver with a square transmitter waveform to provide rapid current turn-off to enhance sensitivity to near surface features. The survey will guide the Company's field efforts in the coming months.









Figure 1: Compilation map of Riley Brook and McIntyre Brook properties and associated results.

Fancamp identified several areas of interest based on its internal compilation of geochemical, geophysical and geological data from previous operators. To further investigate these areas, the HeliTEM2 survey will provide high-resolution data that accurately directs us toward mineralized zones. The high-resolution magnetic survey will be used to improve geological identification of primary and secondary geological structures, which may control different mineralization styles on the properties, and to identify radiometric anomalies, often associated with alteration patterns and felsic rocks, potentially associated with Rocky Mill fault systems.

New Brunswick, Acadian Gold Joint Venture : A joint initiative with Lode Gold Resources Inc. for the advancement and exploration of one of the largest and under-explored land packages in New Brunswick, 'Acadian Gold Corp.' This 50/50 joint venture is located in a highly prospective region for gold and polymetallic mineral discovery, a geologic domain that hosts other gold-focused firms such as Calibre Mining and New Found Gold. The Acadian Gold joint venture constitutes combined mineral properties, Fancamp's recently acquired 309 km2 package of mineral claims, the Riley Brook property, along with Lode Gold's 111 km2 McIntyre Brook holdings, creating an exceptionally sized project on an orogenic belt where other major developers are established and host certain world-class deposits. The Acadian Gold joint venture is positioned from a strategic perspective as a key player in the region, and holds the potential to become an emerging, district-scale, Au-Cu exploration play (refer to press release dated August 27, 2024).

