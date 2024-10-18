Palestinian FM Welcomes UNESCO Decision On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed on Friday the adoption of a third decision regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip during the 220th session held today by the Executive Board of UNESCO.

The decision, titled "The Impact and Consequences of the Current Situation in the Gaza Strip Regarding All Aspects of UNESCO's Work," came a day after the unanimous adoption of two decisions concerning occupied Palestine and cultural and educational institutions.

The Ministry emphasized in a statement that these decisions are crucial for preserving the rights of the Palestinian people in all areas of UNESCO's work, especially in light of the ongoing crimes committed by the illegitimate occupying authority since the Nakba (catastrohpe) in 1948, particularly in Gaza.

It clarified that the importance of the decision lies in the establishment of a special fund for reconstruction, and the decision called for immediate actions to monitor the cultural and historical damages, which are threatened by Israeli colonialism.

The Ministry thanked the member states that provided financial assistance to the fund created by UNESCO for the reconstruction of Gaza. It called on the international community to work towards implementing all UNESCO decisions to preserve the cultural and historical heritage of the sacred Palestinian land. (end)

