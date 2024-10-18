CHIDDY's CHEESE STEAKS EXPANDS FRANCHISING TO TRI-STATE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMERICA'S PERFECT SANDWICH NOW AVAILABLE FOR FRANCHISE THROUGHOUT THE TRI-STATE

- Mike“Chiddy” Chidester, CEO of CHIDDY'S CHEESE STEAKS, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Long Island -based, fast-casual restaurant concept, CHIDDY'S CHEESE STEAKS , with five locations and two food trucks throughout Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties, New York, is celebrating ten years in business in 2024 by making their brick-and-mortar concept available for franchise outside of Long Island.“The popularity of authentic cheesesteaks has skyrocketed in the Tri-State area,” reports Mike“Chiddy” Chidester, CEO of CHIDDY'S CHEESE STEAKS.“We're helping other entrepreneurs like us secure their futures with a turnkey system for success built around a high-demand product. Customers no longer have to travel to Philly for an authentic cheese steak sandwich.”AN OVERNIGHT SUCCESS 10 YEARS IN THE MAKINGAfter 25-years as a corporate executive, Mike“Chiddy” Chidester, turned his passion for cheese steaks (thinly sliced beefsteak with melted cheese in a hoagie roll made popular in Philadelphia) into a successful mobile business with CHIDDY'S CHEESE STEAKS food trucks throughout Long Island and at fan favorite locations such as Citi Field during Mets home games, Long Island Ducks games in Central Islip and Adventureland in Farmingdale.“Bringing the beloved, authentic Philly Cheesesteak to Long Islanders along with lots of other, what I call,“good mood foods,” like hot dogs, wings, empanadas, fries, sides and salads,” says Chidester,“created the demand for a dine in, take-out and delivery storefront.”AMERICA'S PERFECT SANDWICH NOW AVAILABLE FOR FRANCHISE THROUGHOUT THE TRI-STATECHIDDY'S CHEESE STEAKS has teamed with veteran franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso of Franchise Growth Solutions, to bring CHIDDY'S CHEESE STEAKS simple, low cost and easy-to-model franchise concept to the Tri-State area, and eventually to franchise it nationwide.“The cheese steak is a classic American sandwich.” Says Occhiogrosso.“CHIDDY'S CHEEESE STEAKS takes a time-honored favorite and makes it better with the freshest, handmade ingredients, whether its build-your-own or a traditional Philly cheese steak sandwich. A CHIDDY'S CHESSE STEAKS franchise marries the growing demand for cheese steak sandwiches and combines it with a proven business model and turnkey system. Franchisees can bring their neighbors good food at a great price at a time when budgets are top-of-mind and guests demand more satisfying meal options for the whole family.” Chidester adds.“Each location offers a unique dining environment with our original outdoor food truck vibe brought inside for a cool and fun experience that stimulates all the senses.”A MENU FOR THE WHOLE FAMILYConsistently voted“Best Cheese Steak”, CHIDDY'S CHEESE STEAKS, offers a cheese steak-forward lunch and dinner menu as well as breakfast all day. Hungry customers can opt for the classic cheese steak sandwich in two sizes or build their own using a variety of fresh ingredients. Each handmade sandwich includes authentic cheese steak rolls and Cheez Whiz from PA. Also included on the family-friendly menu are hot dogs, empanadas, regular or loaded fries, salads, vegetarian options and an array of sides. Lil Chiddy's offers child-sized portions on a variety of menu items. Catering is also available.CLASSIC PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS IN FIVE CONVENIENT LOCATIONS ON LONG ISLANDTo date, CHIDDY'S CHEESE STEAKS franchisees have opened locations in Farmingdale, Commack, West Islip, Astoria and Oakdale.“Owning a CHIDDY”S CHEESE STEAKS franchise just made sense.” Says Commack franchisee, Joe Archipolo.“I was a CHIDDY'S CHEESE STEAKS customer before I became an owner. I was impressed with the quality of each menu item and saw, firsthand, the demand from consumers.”For more information on the CHIDDY'S CHEESE STEAKS restaurant concept, please visit chiddyscheesesteaks. For information on owning your own CHIDDY'S CHEESE STEAK franchise, please contact Gary Occhiogrosso at 917.991.2465 or via email at ....

