G20 Summit Boosts Rio’S Economy And Employment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro is set to invigorate the city's and job market. Scheduled for mid-November, this gathering of world leaders is already increasing hotel occupancy and creating new employment opportunities.



The Visit Ri Bureau reports 41 events in the city next month, potentially impacting the local economy by R$432.5 million ($77.2 million). Of this, R$32.6 million ($5.8 million) comes from 13 G20-related event , including R$1.6 million in tax revenue.



The main G20 Summit will take place at the Museum of Modern Art on November 18-19. Additional events include the G20 Social at the Olympic Boulevard and Urban 20 at Pier Mauá.



Carlos Werneck, executive president of Visit Rio Convention Bureau, emphasizes the widespread economic benefits. "From taxis to hotels and restaurants, each visitor significantly impacts the city's economy," he explains.







Hotel occupancy is already rising, with the city average at 72% and the South Zone at 86%. Alfredo Lopes, president of Hotéis Rio, predicts occupancy rates could reach 95% in the South Zone during the summit.



Hotels are hiring temporary staff to meet increased demand. The Hilton Copacabana has opened 30 temporary positions, while larger hotels may increase their workforce by 5-10%.



Other sectors are also capitalizing on the event. The Primeiro Passo job fair, organized by Grupo Cataratas, will offer 5,000 positions across various industries.

The restaurant sector expects a 20-25% revenue increase in tourist areas during the summit, according to Pedro Hermeto, president of Abrasel-RJ.



Lucas Padilha, president of the Rio G20 Committee, highlights the summit's significance in positioning Rio as a global decision-making destination.



The event industry in Rio has already seen growth in 2024, with a 28.17% increase in events and a 71.37% rise in attendance compared to 2023. Revenue has grown by 12.27%, totaling over R$6.42 billion ($1.15 billion) in 2024.



As Rio prepares to host world leaders, the G20 Summit promises to boost the city's economy and reinforce its status as a key international destination.

