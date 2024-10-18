Hamas Leader's Killing Won't End Or Ease Gaza War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds behind the group's horrific October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, is no doubt a consequential moment in Israel's year-long war against Hamas.

But is it a turning point? Israeli Prime said Sinwar's killing – long a major objective of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) – would signal the“beginning of the end” of the war. But he made clear the war is not over.

In fact, Benny Gantz, a former defense minister and member of the war cabinet, said the IDF would continue to operate in Gaza“for years to come.” So, what exactly will be the impact of Sinwar's death?

Sinwar's death does change at least one aspect of the war. He was an iconic figure , for better or worse, for Palestinians. He was seen as someone who was taking the fight to Israel. With Sinwar still alive and Hamas hitting back at Israel's war in Gaza, the group was actually increasing in popularity.

Opinion polling in late May showed support for Hamas among Palestinians in the Occupied Territories had reached 40%, a six-point increase from three months earlier. Support for the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank, was about half that.

Sinwar's demise changes the face of Hamas. It could be a major turning point if Hamas is unable to replace him with a leader as strong as he was.

One of the names being discussed is Khaled Mashal , the former head of Hamas' political office, who still remains influential in the organization.

This moment offers an opportunity for a new Hamas leader to seek a ceasefire with Israel and an end to the horrific conditions in which Gazans are living. But there's still the question of whether Sinwar's death achieves Israel's war objectives.

What would constitute a victory for Netanyahu?

The main issue is that Netanyahu's war aims have not yet been achieved:



the elimination of Hamas as a fighting force and a danger to Israel

the freeing of the roughly 100 Israeli hostages still believed to be held in Gaza, as many as half of whom may now be dead the re-establishment of deterrence with Hezbollah in Lebanon to allow the 60,000 Israelis who have been evacuated from northern Israel to return home.