Employment Screening Services Market To Reach $19.6 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 11.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rise in remote and hybrid work models and rise in demand for continuous monitoring in employment screening services is expected to drive the global employment screening services growth. Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Employment Screening Services Market by Services (Education and Employment Verification, Criminal Background Checks, Credit History Checks, Drug and Screening, and Others), Application (Healthcare, IT/Technology/Media, Services, Staffing, Retail, Industrial, Travel/Hospitality, Government/Education, Transportation, and Others), and Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the "employment screening services market" was valued at $6.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $19.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2033. Get Your Sample Report & TOC Today: Prime Determinants of Growth Rise in remote and hybrid work models and rise in demand for continuous monitoring in employment screening services are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global employment screening services market. However, the data privacy and security concerns and high cost of screening services is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market. On the contrary, adoption of blockchain technology is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market. Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $6.6 Billion Market Size in 2033 $19.6 Billion CAGR 11.2% Segments covered Service, Application, Enterprise Size, and Region Drivers Rise in Remote and Hybrid Work Models

Rise in Demand for Continuous Monitoring in Employment Screening Services Opportunities Adoption of Blockchain Technology Restraints Data Privacy and Security Concerns

High Cost of Screening Services

Purchase This Comprehensive Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

Segment highlights

The education & employment verification segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By service, the education & employment verification segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the employment screening services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for accurate and efficient candidate verification processes, driven by increase in hiring volumes and the need for organizations to ensure reliable background checks. However, the drug & health screening segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to increasing regulatory requirements, rise in awareness of workplace safety, and rise in demand for comprehensive health assessments.

The financial services segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By application, the financial services segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for nearly one-fifth of the employment screening services market revenue, owing to stringent regulatory requirements, need for through background checks to ensure trust and integrity, and high sensitivity of financial transactions. However, the travel/hospitality segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 18.7% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for background checks, ensuring safety, and regulatory compliance in a high-turnover industry, thereby driving the growth of this segment in the global employment screening services market.

The large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-thirds of the employment screening services market revenue, as large companies have more resources to invest in comprehensive screening processes, greater hiring volumes necessitating efficient screening services, and stricter compliance requirements. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness of risk management, adoption of cost-effective digital screening solutions, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, and need to compete with larger firms for talent. SMEs are recognizing the importance of thorough background checks in mitigating hiring risks and protecting their businesses, which drives the segment growth.

Get More Information Before Buying:

Asia-Pacific region to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, the North America segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to strict regulatory compliance requirements, high awareness of risk management, and a culture of background checks. The region's advanced technological infrastructure, large corporate presence, and emphasis on workplace safety contribute to the widespread adoption of comprehensive screening services. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2033, owing to increasing foreign investments, stricter regulations, rise in awareness of risk management, and the region's expanding multinational corporate presence.

Leading Market Players: -

Reed Specialist Recruitment Limited

HireRight LLC

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Checkr.

Insperity Services, L.P.

ADP

Sterling

Triton

Verifile

Disclosure Services Limited, Kroll, LLC

Neeyamo

Baldor Technologies Private Limited

AuthBridge Research Services Private Limited

KPMG

First Advantage.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the employment screening service market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the employment screening services market analysis from 2023 to 2033 to identify the prevailing employment screening services market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the employment screening services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global employment screening services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Access Your Customized Sample Report & TOC Now:

Employment Screening Services Market Key Segments:

By Services

Criminal Background Checks

Education and Employment Verification

Credit History Checks

Drug and Health Screening

Others

By Application

Healthcare

IT/Technology/Media

Financial Services

Staffing

Retail

Industrial

Travel/Hospitality

Government/Education

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

U.S. Insurance Brokerage for Employee Benefits Market , by Brokerage Type (Retail, Wholesale), Product Type, (Group Health, Group Life, Stop Loss Insurance, Long-Term and Short-Term Disability Insurance, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)): Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Cybersecurity in Banking Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Organization Size, by Deployment Mode : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Online Payment Api Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, by Application, by Payment Method, by Integration Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032

Biometric Payment Card Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Card Type, by Technology, by End-User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032

B2B Payments Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Payment Type, by Enterprise Size, by Payment Method, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington,

New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

BFSI Articles

Banking Blog

BFSI Blog