Coop Pank Unaudited Financial Results For Q3 2024

In Q3 2024, volume of deposits in Coop Pank increased by 99 million euros (+6%), reaching total of 1.84 billion euros. Deposits from private clients increased by 9 million euros: demand deposits increased by 3 million euros and term deposits increased by 6 million euros. Deposits from domestic business customers increased by 11 million euros: demand deposits increased by 17 million euros and term deposits decreased by 6 million euros. Deposits from the international deposit platform Raisin and other financing increased by 79 million euros. Compared to Q3 2023, volume of Coop Pank's deposits has increased by 132 million euros (+8%). In an annual comparison, share of demand deposits of total deposits has increased from 31% to 32%. In Q3 2024, the bank's financing cost was 3.3%, at the same time last year the financing cost was 2.9%.

In Q3 2024, net loan portfolio of Coop Pank increased by 40 million euros (+2%), reaching 1.66 billion euros. The volumes of home loan portfolio increased by 31 million euros (+5%), the volumes of business loan portfolio increased by 4 million euros (+1%), the leasing portfolio increased by 3 million euros (+2%) and consumer finance portfolio increased by 1 million euros (+1%). Compared to Q3 2023, total loan portfolio of Coop Pank has increased by 167 million euros (+11%).

In Q3 2024, overdue loan portfolio of Coop Pank increased from the level of 2.2% to the level of 2.4%. A year ago, overdue loan portfolio was at the level of 2.1%.

Impairment costs of financial assets in Q3 2024 were 1.0 million euros, which is 0.2 million euros (-17%) less than in the previous quarter and 0,3 million euros (-21%) less than in Q3 2023.

Net income of Coop Pank in Q3 2024 was 21.2 million euros, increasing by 4% in a quarterly comparison and decreasing by 7% in an annual comparison. Operating expenses reached 10.3 million euros in Q3, operating expenses increased by 2% in the quarterly comparison and 14% in the annual comparison.

In Q3 2024, net profit of Coop Pank was 8.6 million euros, which is 8% more than in the previous quarter and 22% less than a year ago. In Q3 2024, cost to income ratio of the bank was 48% and return on equity was 17.3%.

As of 30 September 2024, Coop Pank has 36,400 shareholders.

Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank, comments the results:

“At the beginning of September, the 200,000th customer joined Coop Pank. We continue to rapidly grow our customer base: an average, the number of our customers increases by nearly 2,000 and the number of customers actively using our services by nearly 1,000 every month.

In the third quarter, the growth of Coop Pank's loan portfolio was driven by private customer home loans. The growth of the business customers loan portfolio was modest. Over the year, the loan portfolio of private and business customers of Estonian banks has grown by nearly 6% (€1.6 billion), while the loan portfolio of Coop Pank has grown by nearly 11% (€167 million). Thus, Coop Pank's loan volumes grow twice as fast as the market.

The quality of the loan portfolio continues to be very good, and the long stagnation in the economy has not affected the payment behaviour of customers.

The interest rate environment is in a downward trend. Since the fall of last year, the 6-month Euribor has fallen by almost 1 percentage point (from 4.1% to 3.1%). Interest on deposits has also responded: the interest paid on annual deposits has decreased by 1 percentage point (from 4.3% to 3.3%). As a result of the mentioned trends, our net interest margin fell from 4.4% to 3.9% during the year. In a falling interest rate environment, the bank's revenues can only grow at the expense of the growth of business volumes, and that is how it has been at Coop Pank.

In summary, with the bank's performance indicators, after the extraordinary year of 2023 with high interest levels, we are back in reality, i.e. at the level of 2022. According to Coop Pank's long-term goals, our cost-income ratio is below 50% and our return on equity is above 15%."