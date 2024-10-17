IAEA To Host Conf. On Development Of Smrs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- أ3⁄4The International Atomic Agency (IAEA) said Thursday it would be hosting the International on Small Modular Reactors and their Applications next week for stakeholders to discuss opportunities, challenges and enabling conditions to accelerate the development and ensure safe and secure operation of SMRs.

The conference, which is the first IAEA conference on SMRs, will take place from October 21 to 25 at IAEA headquarters in Vienna, according to a press release from the UN nuclear watchdog.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will open the conference on 21 October at 14:00 (CET), followed by a ministerial keynote from Ghana and a high-level panel with industry and regulatory executive leaders.

Over 1,000 participants from 95 countries and 17 international organizations and non-governmental organizations are registered to participate in the event.

The conference is organized by the IAEA and World Nuclear Association into 44 technical sessions under four main topics: SMR design, technology and fuel cycle; legislative and regulatory frameworks; safety, security and safeguards; and considerations to facilitate deployment of SMRs.

In addition, five plenary sessions, four side events and about 100 posters will be presented. أ3⁄4Plenary sessions will be livestreamed on the IAEA website (no login required).

SMR developers will present their projects at all development stages during Industry Night, Tuesday, 22 October, 17:45 to 20:00.

About 20 companies will engage with participants to discuss topics related to specific designs. (end)

