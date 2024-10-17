NMPRC Approves PNM Grid Modernization Plan

The approved plan is the first part of a longer-term grid modernization deployment, which will enhance service to customers through new tools, including smart meters, and enable New Mexico's clean energy transition. This plan enables two-way communication on the grid, allowing customers to gain insights over their energy usage and allowing PNM visibility into the real-time status of the distribution grid to reduce outages or eliminate problems before they occur.

"We are pleased with today's approval and are looking forward to bringing new energy management capabilities to PNM customers," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, TXNM Energy Chairman and CEO. "Modernization of the electric grid is becoming increasingly critical for providing customers with reliable, sustainable energy. At the same time, customers will be enabled with real-time information to better manage the costs associated with their energy needs."

Deployment of the smart meters and distribution system upgrades will be prioritized for low-income and underserved communities to provide these customers with timely and equal access to clean energy opportunities and customer benefits.

The filed six-year plan includes $344 million of investments supported by a cost benefit analysis. Consistent with the state's grid modernization legislation passed in 2020, the approved investments will be recovered through a tariff rider reviewed annually.

