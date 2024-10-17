Abdali To Host First LEGO SHOWS In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -- The Abdali is hosting the first LEGO SHOWS event in Jordan between October 17-22, featuring large models constructed from LEGO ?bricks that embody the spirit of the brand.The event is situated in an outdoor square at the heart of The Abdali, which accommodates over two thousand visitors, attendees can enjoy popular LEGO themes and include numerous activities, challenges, building games, and obstacle courses across 17 areas with interactive activities. Additionally, attendees can enjoy a cinema, a LEGO store, and a food and beverage area, according to a statement by The Abdali on Thursday.Produced by ATW Events in collaboration with The LEGO ?Group and organized by 165 Entertainment, this event is supported by a strategic partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board, sponsored by Capital Bank, and receives media support from Watar FM and Mood FM.The gathering reflects The Abdali's dedication to enhancing the entertainment sector in Jordan, providing diverse and innovative options, and establishing itself as the preferred destination for residents and tourists alike, while championing cultural and creative movements in the region, added the statement.Tickets are available through the website: The event will run daily from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm on weekdays and from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekends.