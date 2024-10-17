عربي


Israeli Occupation Kills Palestinian Woman In W. Bank


10/17/2024 4:00:56 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian woman was killed Thursday by Israeli Occupation forces' gunfire northeast of the West bank city of Jenin.
The Palestinian health Ministry said in a statement that Hanan Abu Salamah, 59, was shot dead in the village.
Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its teams handled the injury of a woman from Faqqua village, and was in critical condition when she was transported to the hospital where she passed away.
Local sources said Abu Salama was shot while working on picking olives in a land near the West Bank barrier that the occupation forces built on West Bank lands in
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

