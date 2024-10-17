Israeli Occupation Kills Palestinian Woman In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian woman was killed Thursday by Israeli forces' gunfire northeast of the West city of Jenin.

The Palestinian said in a statement that Hanan Abu Salamah, 59, was shot dead in the village.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its teams handled the injury of a woman from Faqqua village, and was in critical condition when she was transported to the hospital where she passed away.

Local sources said Abu Salama was shot while working on picking olives in a land near the West Bank barrier that the occupation forces built on West Bank lands in

nq













MENAFN17102024000071011013ID1108789952