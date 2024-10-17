Milyli Licenses Redaction Software's Native Excel Source Code

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Blackout for native Excel to be available in Reveal

Milyli , developer and proprietor of eDiscovery's top redaction software, Blackout, announces the non-exclusive licensing of Blackout's source code for native Excel redaction to Reveal , a global provider of eDiscovery and investigation technology.

The licensing represents a substantial advancement in Reveal's ability to deliver redaction capabilities by enabling highly efficient, accurate, and secure processing of sensitive information crucial for and compliance workflows. Reveal will make its upgraded redaction solution for native Excel available on its enterprise Reveal platform in early 2025 and plans to do the same with its Logikcull platform in 2026.

"Milyli is thrilled for Reveal customers to capitalize on the timesaving and workflow-improving features of Blackout for native Excel," said Stephen Ankenbrandt, founder and CEO of Milyli.

Since its launch in 2015, Blackout has applied over 6 billion redactions to documents in legal matters managed by the world's

top law firms, service providers, and government organizations. Blackout has become one of the most robust redaction solutions and is integrated into widely used legal technologies, like RelativityOne. In 2021, global legal technology company Relativity acquired a perpetual license to Milyli's Blackout application and source code, innovating on top of it to create Redact in RelativityOne for image and native PDF automated redactions, in addition to native Excel.

Milyli will continue to develop Blackout to include essential functionality that makes eDiscovery simpler and more cost-efficient through dependable, powerful, and elegant features.

About Milyli

Milyli builds secure, intuitive software that makes managing sensitive information tasks easier. Milyli has worked with leading legal technology companies since 2008, building solutions and innovative applications like its flagship redaction tool, Blackout. The world's top law firms, service providers, and government organizations trust Milyli to reduce work time, create technical and operational efficiencies, and lower end costs. Discover how to "Make It Like You Like It" at Milyli.

About Reveal

Reveal is a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, document review, legal hold and investigations. The company has a deep history in driving the adoption of legal automation, which is underpinned by its leading processing technology, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal's software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. Reveal helps organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

