(MENAFN) The death toll has risen to 10, with 32 others injured, following a series of Russian in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, according to the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets. One of the strikes specifically targeted a carpentry workshop in the village of Ainshib. The were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, as rescue efforts continued in the aftermath of the attack.



The airstrikes were carried out by three Russian warplanes, which took off from the Hmeymim Airbase in Latakia. These aircraft launched four strikes on Idlib around 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, according to reports from opposition-affiliated aircraft observers. The recent assault is part of a broader escalation, with Russian forces having conducted airstrikes on 27 different locations across Idlib in the last four days.



Idlib has long been the focal point of conflict in Syria. In 2017, as part of the Astana talks, Türkiye, Russia, and Iran agreed to establish four "de-escalation zones" in regions not controlled by the Syrian government. However, Syrian regime forces, supported by Russian and Iranian-backed militants, launched continuous assaults and captured three of the four zones, shifting their efforts to Idlib.



Although a cease-fire agreement was reached between Türkiye and Russia in September 2018, the violence resumed in May 2019. A new cease-fire deal was later struck between the two countries on March 5, 2020, and has largely held since then. The ongoing conflict between 2017 and 2020 displaced around 2 million civilians, many of whom fled toward areas near the Turkish border, seeking refuge from the violence.

