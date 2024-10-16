Amir Wraps Up His Visit To Belgium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani today, October 16, wrapped up a visit to the friendly Kingdom of Belgium, during which he headed the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the first summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union.

During the visit, HH the Amir was accompanied by the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, alongside an official delegation.

Amir chairs Qatar delegation to GCC-EU Summit

Read Also