The 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100


10/16/2024 7:17:23 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ over 113,000 individuals and generate over $118 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 30th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Wisconsin. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year's Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Wisconsin's business landscape. Representing manufacturing, construction/real estate, healthcare, financial services, professional services, and non-profit among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 30th, 2025, will be held at the Fiserv Forum. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 honorees. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only eleven Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).

Abim Kolawole
Northwestern Mutual

Adam Muellerweiss
Clarios International, Inc

Alan Loux
Rawhide Youth Services

Andrew Lange
Koru Health LLC

Andy Weins
Camo Crew Responsible Junk Removal

Angie Choy Edwards
HGA

Ann Hanna
Taureau Group LLC

Anthony Lutz
Elkay Interior Systems

Anthony McHenry
Milwaukee Academy of Science

Dr. Ashwani Bhatia, MD, MBA
BayCare Clinic, LLP

Austin Kreinz
Atomix Logistics

Ayla Annac
InvivoSciences, Inc.

Brandon Hill
Vivent Health

Brian Baker
Sentry Equipment Corp

Brian Lammi
TEAM LAMMI

Brian Ollech
Network Health

Carven Blanck
Muza Sheet Metal Co.

Cate Hollowitsch
Nesnah Ventures

Chad Hershner
Special Olympics Wisconsin

Chris Miskel
Versiti

Christine Adee
OwnersEdge, Inc.

Contessa Cole
TBEY Arts Center, Inc.

Coreen Dicus-Johnson*
Network Health

Craig Briess
Briess Industries, Inc.

Craig Jorgensen
VJS Construction Services

Daniel Jacobs
Dandan and EsterEv Restaurants

Dave Spano
Annex Wealth Mgt

David G. Voss, Jr.
Miron Construction Co., Inc.

Dean Basten
Miron Construction Co., Inc.

Dean Duehring
Craft-e-Corner

Dennis Buehler
Greater Green Bay Community Foundation

Dr. Gustavo Leone
MCW Cancer Center

Dr. Nelson Soler, Ph.D.
Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin Inc.

Dustin McClone
McClone Insurance

Frederick Anderson
Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co.

Jason Lasky
SunCoast Communications a Sadoff Iron & Metal Company

Jayne Hladio*
Associated Bank Private Wealth

Jennifer Slater
STRATTEC

Jesse Metko
Current Electrical Services, Inc.

Jessica Brown
Peoples State Bank

Jill Kreider
Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living

Jim Beré
Alta Resources

Jim Kacmarcik
Kapco Inc.

Jodi Gibson
Zoological Society of Milwaukee

Joe Erato
Spaulding Clinical Research

John R. Raymond, Sr., MD*
The Medical College of Wisconsin

Kate Brewer*
Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency, Inc.

Kate Burgess
Elevate97

Kathryn Poehling Seymour
First Supply

Kathy Henrich
MKE Tech Hub Coalition

Keith Smith*
Vonco Products

Kevin Beauchamp
Galloway Company

Kevin Giglinto
Marcus Performing Arts Center

Krista Hoglund
Security Health Plan

Kristin Falkner
Server Products, Inc.

Lafayette Crump*
City of Milwaukee

Laurie Butz
Capital Credit Union

Lindsay Blumer
WRTP | BIG STEP

Mara Lord, PhD. MBA
Medical College of Wisconsin

Marcy Tessmann
Charleston Orwig Collective

Mark Becker
G10 Fulfillment

Mark Hanoski
Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC

Mark Lasky
Sadoff Iron and Metal Company

Mark Murphy
Green Bay Packers

Matt Burow*
Catalyst Construction & Three Leaf Partners

Matthew Taub*
Blachford Acoustics Group

Matthew Friedel
Milwaukee Venture Partners Inc

Matthew Powell
Century Companies

Matthew Tadisch, MBA
Selzer-Ornst Construction Company, Captivate Exhibits, Wisconsin Redevelopment

Michael Adam
ADAM Aerospace

Michael Alexander
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Michael Schoenfeld
TIG The Integration Group

Mike Veum
IEWC

Nicholas Murray
Redline Plastics

Nicole Pretre
Cedar Community

Patrick Booth*
CCB Technology

Patti Habeck
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Rick Schmidt
CG Schmidt

Robyn Davis, J.D.
Brown County United Way

Sarit Singhal
Superior Support Resources, Inc (DBA SSR Total IT)

Scott Bushkie
Cornerstone Business Services, Inc.

Scott Murphy
Jewelers Mutual Group

Sharon Hulce*
Employment Resource Group, Inc.

Snehasish Maity
Fincantieri Marine Group

Steve Baue
Employee Resource Center, INC (ERC)

Steve Bobowski
Dale Carnegie Training

Steve Maahs
Alto-Shaam

Tara Conger
Tandem HR

Thomas Frank
Radius Packaging

Tim Hanley*
Marquette University

Tim Kippenhan
Miron Construction Co., Inc.

Timothy Murray
Solstice Health

Timothy Teske
IEWC

Todd Butz
MEC

Todd Kelsey
Plexus Corp.

Tom Sellars
Sellars Absorbent Materials

Tracie Parent
Kahler Slater

Tracy Pearson
Perlick

Tyler Tattum
Rolling Equity Leasing

Valerie P. Vidal
Meta House, Inc.

Sarah Lazarowitz
Titan CEO
+1 720-799-6803
