WI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ over 113,000 individuals and generate over $118 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 30th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Wisconsin. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year's Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Wisconsin's business landscape. Representing manufacturing, construction/real estate, healthcare, financial services, professional services, and non-profit among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 30th, 2025, will be held at the Fiserv Forum. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 honorees. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only eleven Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).

Abim Kolawole

Northwestern Mutual

Adam Muellerweiss

Clarios International, Inc

Alan Loux

Rawhide Youth Services

Andrew Lange

Koru Health LLC

Andy Weins

Camo Crew Responsible Junk Removal

Angie Choy Edwards

HGA

Ann Hanna

Taureau Group LLC

Anthony Lutz

Elkay Interior Systems

Anthony McHenry

Milwaukee Academy of Science

Dr. Ashwani Bhatia, MD, MBA

BayCare Clinic, LLP

Austin Kreinz

Atomix Logistics

Ayla Annac

InvivoSciences, Inc.

Brandon Hill

Vivent Health

Brian Baker

Sentry Equipment Corp

Brian Lammi

TEAM LAMMI

Brian Ollech

Network Health

Carven Blanck

Muza Sheet Metal Co.

Cate Hollowitsch

Nesnah Ventures

Chad Hershner

Special Olympics Wisconsin

Chris Miskel

Versiti

Christine Adee

OwnersEdge, Inc.

Contessa Cole

TBEY Arts Center, Inc.

Coreen Dicus-Johnson*

Network Health

Craig Briess

Briess Industries, Inc.

Craig Jorgensen

VJS Construction Services

Daniel Jacobs

Dandan and EsterEv Restaurants

Dave Spano

Annex Wealth Mgt

David G. Voss, Jr.

Miron Construction Co., Inc.

Dean Basten

Miron Construction Co., Inc.

Dean Duehring

Craft-e-Corner

Dennis Buehler

Greater Green Bay Community Foundation

Dr. Gustavo Leone

MCW Cancer Center

Dr. Nelson Soler, Ph.D.

Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin Inc.

Dustin McClone

McClone Insurance

Frederick Anderson

Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co.

Jason Lasky

SunCoast Communications a Sadoff Iron & Metal Company

Jayne Hladio*

Associated Bank Private Wealth

Jennifer Slater

STRATTEC

Jesse Metko

Current Electrical Services, Inc.

Jessica Brown

Peoples State Bank

Jill Kreider

Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living

Jim Beré

Alta Resources

Jim Kacmarcik

Kapco Inc.

Jodi Gibson

Zoological Society of Milwaukee

Joe Erato

Spaulding Clinical Research

John R. Raymond, Sr., MD*

The Medical College of Wisconsin

Kate Brewer*

Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency, Inc.

Kate Burgess

Elevate97

Kathryn Poehling Seymour

First Supply

Kathy Henrich

MKE Tech Hub Coalition

Keith Smith*

Vonco Products

Kevin Beauchamp

Galloway Company

Kevin Giglinto

Marcus Performing Arts Center

Krista Hoglund

Security Health Plan

Kristin Falkner

Server Products, Inc.

Lafayette Crump*

City of Milwaukee

Laurie Butz

Capital Credit Union

Lindsay Blumer

WRTP | BIG STEP

Mara Lord, PhD. MBA

Medical College of Wisconsin

Marcy Tessmann

Charleston Orwig Collective

Mark Becker

G10 Fulfillment

Mark Hanoski

Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC

Mark Lasky

Sadoff Iron and Metal Company

Mark Murphy

Green Bay Packers

Matt Burow*

Catalyst Construction & Three Leaf Partners

Matthew Taub*

Blachford Acoustics Group

Matthew Friedel

Milwaukee Venture Partners Inc

Matthew Powell

Century Companies

Matthew Tadisch, MBA

Selzer-Ornst Construction Company, Captivate Exhibits, Wisconsin Redevelopment

Michael Adam

ADAM Aerospace

Michael Alexander

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Michael Schoenfeld

TIG The Integration Group

Mike Veum

IEWC

Nicholas Murray

Redline Plastics

Nicole Pretre

Cedar Community

Patrick Booth*

CCB Technology

Patti Habeck

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Rick Schmidt

CG Schmidt

Robyn Davis, J.D.

Brown County United Way

Sarit Singhal

Superior Support Resources, Inc (DBA SSR Total IT)

Scott Bushkie

Cornerstone Business Services, Inc.

Scott Murphy

Jewelers Mutual Group

Sharon Hulce*

Employment Resource Group, Inc.

Snehasish Maity

Fincantieri Marine Group

Steve Baue

Employee Resource Center, INC (ERC)

Steve Bobowski

Dale Carnegie Training

Steve Maahs

Alto-Shaam

Tara Conger

Tandem HR

Thomas Frank

Radius Packaging

Tim Hanley*

Marquette University

Tim Kippenhan

Miron Construction Co., Inc.

Timothy Murray

Solstice Health

Timothy Teske

IEWC

Todd Butz

MEC

Todd Kelsey

Plexus Corp.

Tom Sellars

Sellars Absorbent Materials

Tracie Parent

Kahler Slater

Tracy Pearson

Perlick

Tyler Tattum

Rolling Equity Leasing

Valerie P. Vidal

Meta House, Inc.

