Taiwan Continues To Denounce China’S Aggression

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

MOFA thanks like-minded partners for concern

By Caribbean News Global

TAIPEI, Taiwan – The of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) strongly condemned China's Joint Sword-2024B military drills around Taiwan and called on Beijing to immediately cease provocation on October 14, 2024 .

“Such exercises are a challenge to the international rules-based order and gravely undermine regional peace and stability, the MOFA said, adding that the attempt to unilaterally change the status quo and threaten Taiwan's democracy followed president Lai Ching-te's October 10 National Day address in which he urged China to jointly safeguard prosperity.”

MOFA also expressed appreciation to the US, European Union and Japan for their responses to China's behaviour.

The US Department of State issued a statement on October 13 to convey serious concern over the People's Liberation Army's military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan. It asserted that it was unreasonable for China to respond to an annual speech with intimidation and urged the country to act with restraint and refrain from any further action that could jeopardize regional stability.

European External Action Service statement on October 14, said:

“China's joint military activities around the entirety of Taiwan further increase cross-strait tensions.

“The EU reaffirms that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are of strategic importance for regional and global security and prosperity. The EU has a direct interest in the preservation of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral actions that change the status quo by force or coercion.

“We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that may further escalate cross-strait tensions, which should be resolved through dialogue.”

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, (FCDO) spokesperson, October 14, said:

“We are concerned by China's military exercises around Taiwan, which increase tensions and risk dangerous escalation in the Taiwan Strait.

“The UK reaffirms our clear interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is of critical importance to global prosperity. We consider the Taiwan issue one to be settled by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait through constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or coercion. We do not support any unilateral attempts to change the status quo.

“We call for restraint and the avoidance of any further actions that may undermine peace and stability.”

MOFA continues to sincerely appreciate like-minded governments to continue to pay close attention to developments across the Taiwan Strait and to [clearly] spell out the importance of cross-strait peace and stability to global affairs.

Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba noted that peace and security around Taiwan is very important to the country and the region, adding that the government would closely monitor the situation and be ready to respond if necessary.

“As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded partners to jointly safeguard the rules-based international order. It also hopes that democracies around the world will stand together in urging China to exercise reason and restraint and to stop threatening Taiwan and unilaterally escalating regional tensions,” said MOFA in a press release, dated October 15, 2024.

With contributions from TaiwanToday and MOFA

The post Taiwan continues to denounce China's aggression appeared first on Caribbean News Global .