Martin Scorsese's New Beatles '64 Documentary To Be Released On Disney+

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Beatles'64 documentary from producer Martin Scorsese and director David Tedeschi is released on Disney+ on November 29, Azernews reports.

According to the official description, the upcoming film "captures the stunning moment of The Beatles' first visit to America" more than 60 years ago. The was produced by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Harrison's widow Olivia Harrison, John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon and others.

"Including never-before-released footage of the and the legions of young fans who contributed to their ascent, the film provides a rare glimpse into how The Beatles became the most influential and beloved band of all time," the streaming service said in a statement.

The film includes rare footage shot by documentarians Albert and David Meisl and restored in 4K format by Park Road Post in New Zealand, which also included the debut concerts of The Beatles in Washington and their performances on the Ed Sullivan show.

In addition, viewers will see new interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as with fans whose lives were changed by the Magnificent Four.