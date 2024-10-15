Martin Scorsese's New Beatles '64 Documentary To Be Released On Disney+
Date
10/15/2024 7:06:16 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Beatles'64 documentary from producer Martin Scorsese and
director David Tedeschi is released on Disney+ on November 29,
Azernews reports.
According to the official description, the upcoming film
"captures the stunning moment of The Beatles' first visit to
America" more than 60 years ago. The film was produced by Paul
McCartney, Ringo Starr, Harrison's widow Olivia Harrison, John
Lennon's son, musician Sean Ono Lennon and others.
"Including never-before-released footage of the band and the
legions of young fans who contributed to their ascent, the film
provides a rare glimpse into how The Beatles became the most
influential and beloved band of all time," the streaming service
said in a statement.
The film includes rare footage shot by documentarians Albert and
David Meisl and restored in 4K format by Park Road Post in New
Zealand, which also included the debut concerts of The Beatles in
Washington and their performances on the Ed Sullivan show.
In addition, viewers will see new interviews with Paul McCartney
and Ringo Starr, as well as with fans whose lives were changed by
the Magnificent Four.
MENAFN15102024000195011045ID1108782542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.