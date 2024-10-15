Qatar Amir Announces Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Qatar Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani announced Tuesday that the Cabinet has finalized draft constitutional and legislative amendments to be put up to a popular after the approval of the Shura Council.

This came during his speech at the inauguration of the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the 53rd annual session of the Shura Council.

Sheikh Tamim explained that he has directed that the draft, including a return to the system for appointing members of the Shura Council, are to be referred to the council for necessary action, then to be reviewed by the Council of Ministers in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

He added that the constitutional amendments will be put up to a popular referendum, calling on all citizens to participate.

On Qatar's commitment to its environmental pledges, he said that the first sovereign green financing framework in the region has been launched, followed by the issuance of government green bonds in global debt markets.

He said that Qatar accords special importance to the relations with the GCC countries, saying that with the Qatar's presidency of the current session of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the country has spared no effort along with the GCC leaders to support joint action.

In regard to the Palestinian cause, he reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause remains at the forefront of Qatar's priorities, calling on the international community to stop the repetitive Israeli occupation aggression and attacks.

He added that Qatar has made and continues to make intensive efforts with its partners to achieve a ceasefire, enable the Palestinians to access aid, and release prisoners and detainees, saying that they have succeeded in reaching a truce agreement that was implemented last November.

Regarding the Lebanese issue, he expressed Qatar's condemnation of the airstrikes and military operations launched by the Israeli occupation forces against Lebanon, which have claimed the lives of thousands of civilians and led to the displacement of more than a million citizens.

He pointed out that the easiest and safest way for de-escalation on the border with Lebanon was to stop the war of extermination in Gaza which the Israeli occupation has deliberately decided to expand.

He called for an end to the aggression against Lebanon and for the implementation of international resolutions, including Security Council Resolution 1701 of 2006.

Regarding local affairs of Qatar, the Amir said that despite the expected growth decline between 2022 and 2023, the local economy continued to grow during 2023.

He explained that estimates indicate that the GDP at constant prices has grown by 1.2%, supported by the growth of the hydrocarbon sector by 1.4% and the non-hydrocarbon sector by 1.1%.

He added that the International Monetary Fund estimates that the local economy will grow by 2% at the end of the current year, with growth rates jumping to 4.1% annually during the medium term (2025-2029).

The inflation rate also continued to fall during the current year, reaching 1.4% by the end of July, against 5% and 3% during 2022 and 2023, respectively.

He pointed out that the International Monetary Fund expects inflation rate to stabilize at 2% during the medium term, adding that Qatar continues to direct its general budget surpluses towards reducing public debt and increasing financial reserves.

He noted that Qatar has managed to reduce public debt level from nearly 73% of GDP in 2020 to less than 44% by the end of 2023.

Qatar's Amir said that Qatar has supported the private sector through Qatar Development Bank and partnerships in private agricultural projects, as well as developing the real estate sector by supporting its development strategy, and launching Qatar's real estate platform. (end)

