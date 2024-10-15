The One Size Does Not Fit Us All Film 'Untold Secrets Of A Plus Size Diva' Premieres In Atlanta, GA And Montgomery, AL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Untold Secrets of a Plus Size Diva, by Sylvia Wilson, addresses body image discrimination, bullying, and glass ceiling limitations. The highlights the resilience of women reclaiming their power, offering strength and empowerment. Photo: Sylvia Wilson.

Veteran and comedian Farah“Cocoa” Brown leads the ensemble cast in Untold Secrets of a Plus Size as Rubie Clark, a devoted housewife. Rubie experiences love from her husband but endures mental, physical, and spiritual abuse from the day she said, "I do."

Sylvia Wilson collaborates with Darlene Shuford to produce a film about plus-size women. The team bring to life their powerful experiences, showcasing their strength and resilience while sparking important conversations about body positivity and self-acceptance.

Celebrate Sisterhood and Self-Acceptance with Farah“Cocoa” Brown, Sylvia Wilson, and Darlene Shuford, leading the film's ensemble cast on Oct. 16 and Nov. 16.

- Sylvia "The SylkyDiva" Wilson, the Writer, Executive Producer, and Actress, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The long-awaited feature film "Untold Secrets of a Plus Size Diva " premieres for one night only in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 16, 2024. Executive produced by Sylvia Wilson and Darlene Shuford, this 90-minute melodrama highlights the lives of eight successful, plus-sized women, affectionately called "The Divas," who navigate love, relationships, sisterhood, and betrayal.This emotionally charged film explores the realities of these women as they battle societal discrimination and personal struggles, from bullying and abuse to the pressure of conforming to beauty standards. Despite it all, Untold Secrets of a Plus Size Diva is a story of triumph, resilience, and self-love, reflecting Executive Producer Sylvia P. Wilson's personal experiences and those of the incredible cast.Darlene Shuford, co-executive producer, shared her passion for the project, stating, "Audiences can expect an emotionally charged journey through the struggles and triumphs of eight resilient women who have faced adversity in many forms, including bullying, abuse, and discrimination. Untold Secrets of a Plus Size Diva is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit, offering a story that will inspire and empower viewers to embrace their inner power."Shuford says, "This film is essential because it sheds light on issues many women face but often keep hidden-self-esteem battles, discrimination, and the overwhelming pressure to conform. My inspiration comes from the incredible women in my life and the challenges we've all overcome. I want people to know they are not alone, and they have the power to rise above it."The film debuts at:Landmark Midtown Art Cinema931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30308October 16, 2024Red Carpet: 6 pm | Film Screening: 7:30 pmHosted by Carisha“J” Johnson and Daphne Roberts (The Curvey Jersey), the Atlanta premiere promises an unforgettable night with a red-carpet experience.Second Premiere: Montgomery, ALA special screening will take place at Montgomery's historic Capri Theatre on November 16, 2024, featuring two showings:Capri Theatre1045 East Fairview Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36106Matinee for Seniors: 2 pmHosted by Cubie Rae HayesRed Carpet: 6 pmHosted by Jazzy KWardThese premieres will also serve as fundraisers. Tickets are available through Eventbrite: Untold Secrets of a Plus Size Diva Tickets.Executive Producer Sylvia Wilson expressed her hopes for her film, "Untold Secrets of a Plus Size Diva, " a deeply moving and empowering film that gives a voice to the untold stories of women who have been marginalized for too long. Audiences can expect to see a raw and authentic portrayal of eight plus-size women, each overcoming their battles, whether it's bullying, size acceptance, discrimination, the glass ceiling, abuse, and the will to push past the barriers in their lives while finding their inner strength."She further states, "My inspiration for writing the script was to expose the challenges I faced as a plus-size woman. I had to fight my way through obstacles while dealing with low self-esteem, body image struggles, abuse, mental, physical, emotional, as well as spiritual and systemic barriers. This film is not just about surviving; it's about thriving and reclaiming power. It's important because it opens up a conversation about issues that affect millions but are rarely addressed in mainstream media, giving visibility to women whose stories deserve to be heard."Cast HighlightsThe film's talented ensemble cast includes:Farah“Cocoa” Brown as Rubie ClarkSylvia P. Wilson as Sylky ZimmermanDarlene Shuford as Pearl AdamsFelicia Williams, Leslie James, Danielle Harold, LaShone Garth, Naquasha Lewis, and more!Each actress skillfully brings her character's struggles and triumphs to life, demonstrating the strength and grace of women who refuse to be defined by their size or society's limited expectations.For more information, contact Sylvia Wilson at ... or media contact Ms. Popoola at Platinum Star PR, Inc.MEDIA CONTACT:Platinum Star PR, Inc.Ms. Popoola for Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA1-240-462-5128Untold Secrets of a Plus Size Diva is an empowering and heartwarming tribute to every woman who has faced adversity and emerged stronger. This film celebrates love, faith, and the beauty of embracing who you indeed are. Don't miss your chance to witness this groundbreaking story!

Janet Popoola

Platinum Star Public Relations

+1 240-462-5128

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Other

“Untold Secrets Of A Plus Size Diva” Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.