Finnish Automation Company Integrates Tiny Mecademic SCARA Robot In Desktop Work Cell Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Finnish automation company integrates tiny Mecademic SCARA robot in desktop work cell

International Innovation

(IIN), a Finland-based automation solutions company, has designed a desktop robot cell which features Mecademic 's MCS500 SCARA robot as a central component.

IIN has released the new design as a white-label desktop robot cell. Mecademic specializes in making small industrial robots that can fit easily on a small desk.



According to IIN's CEO Teijo Fabritius, this new robot cell will be a cost-efficient standard automation solution ideal for operations requiring little or no customization.

This solution will be perfect for applications such as quick assembly, glue dispensing, functional testing, and various types of pick-and-place for industries like medical and diagnostic device manufacturing, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics.

With its unrivalled compactness and precision, Mecademic's MCS500 will be a central component of this new solution. Designed for fast cycle times and mounting flexibility, the MCS500 delivers maximum efficiency at much lower overall costs than the competition.

Fabritius says:“We have been following Mecademic for a long time. When we got the news they had launched a SCARA robot, we knew we had the right component for our new solution.”

Philippe Beaulieu, Mecademic's CCO and executive VP, says:“We at Mecademic are very happy to partner with IIN. Our MCS500 will deliver precision and high performance in the small form factor IIN expects.

“Reducing the size of machines is a key global trend that we are seeing in the manufacturing machine building industry.”