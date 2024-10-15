Miningnewsbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Announces Filing Of PEA Technical Report For Oko West Gold Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) G Ventures (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects. The company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) technical report for its 100% owned Oko West project in Guyana. The report is available on SEDAR+ ( ) and on the company's website.

To view the full press release, visit

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures (“GMIN”) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (“TZ”) in

Brazil

and Oko West Project in

Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions. For more information about the company, visit .

