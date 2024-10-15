King Visits Special Forces Command
Amman, October 15 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Tuesday visited the King Abdullah II Royal Special Forces Group Command.
According to a royal court statement, His Majesty, accompanied by His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, was briefed by the group's commander on its development and modernisation efforts, as well as plans to build the capacities of its personnel.
His Majesty stressed the need to continue enhancing readiness and training to ensure optimal performance and efficiency in various circumstances, expressing pride in the readiness and high morale of army personnel.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah attended the meeting.
