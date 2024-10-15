Asha Devi's Journey: How ‘Namo Drone Didi’ Scheme Changed Her Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Oct 15 (IANS) One of Prime Narendra Modi's remarkable initiatives, the 'Namo Drone Didi Yojana', has brought about a significant transition in the lives of women living in rural areas of the country.

In Varanasi, PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, a total of nine women have been trained under this scheme, enabling them to support their households.

Beneficiary Asha Devi praised the 'Namo Drone Didi Yojana' in a special conversation with IANS. She shared that her training lasted for approximately 15 days, after which she was provided with a drone. The training included instructions on how to operate the drone and an overview of its special features, Asha Devi explained in her interaction.

Asha Devi further explained,“Our job is to spray fields using the drone. It can cover an acre of land in just 10 minutes. This is a beneficial scheme for women, helping many to gain from it. Joining this work has significantly changed our lives.”

She also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, stating that thanks to him, women in rural areas are advancing and securing employment while staying in their communities.

The Dron Didi scheme has immensely helped Asha Devi improve her financial condition. Speaking to IANS, she explains how PM Modi's scheme helped her become financially self-reliant.

Asha Devi revealed that before benefiting from this scheme, her family's financial situation was not stable. However, the 'Namo Drone Didi Yojana' has acted as a revolution in her life. Under this initiative, she earns ₹300 per acre sprayed.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Drone Didi Yojana' on November 28, 2023. The scheme aims to empower women from rural areas, with plans to provide drones to over 15,000 women over the next four years.