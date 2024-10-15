Kuwait Calls On UNESCO To Hasten Implementing Palestine-Related Decisions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Tuesday called for the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to hasten its implementation of decisions of the Executive Board and the General Conference, especially those concerning Palestine and the Gaza Strip.

This came about during a speech by the Charge d'Affaires of Kuwait's Embassy in France, and Acting Permanent Representative of Kuwait to UNESCO, Counselor Mohammed Al-Ajmi, during the 220th Session of the Executive Board in Paris.

He reassured Kuwait's dedication to cooperate with all members in order to enhance the organization's performance.

Al-Ajmi pointed out the shortcomings, stressing the need to rectify them, both financially, and at the level of nominations for the position of Director General of the Organization.

The Executive Board meetings will go on October from October 9-23 in the UNESCO headquarters, with Kuwait being a Board Member since 2021 until 2025. (end)

