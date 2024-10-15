Police Head Constable Shot Dead In Bannu's Baka Khel Area

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu: Police Head Constable Shaista Khan was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Baka Khel area of Bannu district.

According to sources, Shaista Khan was attacked by motorcyclists while he was returning home after shopping at the Baka Khel Bazaar. The head constable succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His body has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

Following the incident, police launched a search operation in the area and established checkpoints at various locations. However, no arrests have been made so far. The search for the culprits continues