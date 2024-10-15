PUMA CHAMPIONS STREET CRICKET IN UAE WITH PLAY THE CITY’ INITIATIVE

(MENAFN- mslgroup) In the UAE, street is more than just a game; it symbolizes passion and play. PUMA connects with this vibrant culture through its Play The City initiative, celebrating the unsung heroes of street cricket across the region.

For many expatriates, street cricket is more than a pastime. Each weekend, 20,000 to 25,000 residents gather at around 2,000 makeshift pitches, making this cherished tradition often overlooked in mainstream narratives. PUMA's Play The City campaign highlights local street cricket teams, such as OGS X1, Dubai Commandos, Blitz Boss Royals, Hashmi CC, United Pro X1 and Little Masters. These teams have built strong bonds through their love for the game, representing the rich street cricket culture in the UAE.

"The 'Play The City' initiative has given us a voice, showing that street cricket is more than just a game—it’s our culture," said Saheer from OGS X1. "PUMA’s involvement has transformed our passion into something recognized across the city. This initiative makes us feel part of something bigger."

In Dubai's urban sprawl, players find space wherever they can—from car parks to sandy lots—wearing everything from track pants to kurta-pyjama. They embody the spirit of Play The City, overcoming obstacles to keep their love for the sport alive.

To celebrate this, PUMA designed jerseys that give players a sense of ownership. The jerseys draw inspiration from the neighborhoods where the pitches are located, blending local patterns that capture the community’s essence. PUMA also equipped teams with tools to claim their arenas, officially recognizing their grounds through Google Street View. This allows teams to assert their identity, like professional teams with stadiums, and lets viewers explore these locations on Google Maps.

“Street cricket isn’t just a sport; it’s a way of life. Those in this community know what it means to compromise to make the game happen,” Johan Kuhlo, Managing Director GCC at PUMA. “Through Play The City, we aim to capture the spirit of street cricket by highlighting those who transform any open space into a field. We hope to ignite a deep sense of pride among players.”

As Play The City gains momentum, PUMA plans to expand beyond street cricket in the UAE. The goal is to connect with communities passionate about grassroots sports globally. Whether it’s football, basketball, or rugby, PUMA aims to honor local athletes and the spaces they cherish, fostering community engagement and resilience.

The campaign launches in Dubai alongside the debut of PUMA cricket equipment, marking its entry into the UAE. The BurJuman store, opening on the 18th October will feature a cricket section among its sports offerings.

Through Play The City, PUMA is committed to celebrating street cricket while creating a sense of community and belonging throughout the UAE and beyond.



