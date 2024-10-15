2024 Rising Star Awards Honor Eight Inspiring Women In Engineering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SAE Group has announced the winners of its inaugural Rising Star Awards: Women in Engineering program that honors and recognizes women engineers whose contributions have had a positive impact on their profession and their exemplary work inspires the next generation of women engineers.Organizations worldwide were invited to nominate outstanding women engineers whose achievements have positively impacted both the and society. In its inaugural year, the Rising Star Awards program received over 200 nominations from across the globe.After meticulous evaluation by an independent panel of judges and SAE Media Group editors, a total of eight winners were selected from six categories: Aerospace/Defense, Automotive/Transportation, Electronics, Manufacturing, Medical, and Sustainability. There were ties in both Manufacturing and Medical, resulting in two winners for each category.“Our Rising Star Awards reflect the contributions of incredible women engineers who continue to push boundaries and are making an impact beyond their organizations,” said Carla Bailo, President of SAE International .“I would like to congratulate the eight outstanding winners this year who are not only driving innovation in the engineering profession but are also excellent role models to young girls who might be thinking about a career in engineering and technology. These rising stars represent the future of the industry, and their success demonstrates that diversity in engineering brings fresh perspectives and drives groundbreaking solutions,” she added.The 2024 Rising Star Awards recipients include:Aerospace/DefenseHeather CummingsSenior Engineer - Flight Controls & AutonomyLockheed Martin Sikorsky Aircraft---Automotive/TransportationBruque ArgawFunctional Safety Integration EngineerGeneral Motors---ElectronicsDr. La'Quata SumterProfessorDeVry University---ManufacturingJessica PolkinghornSenior ManagerApple Inc.Stephanie de BoissieuVice President General Manager, Factory AutomationEmerson---MedicalAsha ParekhCEO and Co-FounderFrontline Medical TechnologiesOonagh HassettProgram ManagerSymphysis Medical---SustainabilityRiddhi PadariyaSenior Controls EngineerHeirloom Carbon Technologies---Congratulations to the incredible young women engineers who have won this prestigious award. Their hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit are not only commendable but truly inspiring. The award honorees exemplify excellence by demonstrating innovation, leadership, and impact on society as well as highlight that with passion and persistence, you can achieve anything.The Rising Star Awards nominations opened in May 2024, with support from sponsors and partner organizations including SAE International, STRIPES, Association for Advancing Automation, and AUVSI.To learn more about the awards, visit .ABOUTSAE Media Group is part of SAE International, the premier global organization setting standards in the mobility industry for more than a century.

