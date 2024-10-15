Airbnb Data Reinvented: Summer Launches Forecast For Smarter STR Business Decisions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Summer launches Forecast, a new data tool for vacation rentals.

Unlock smarter short-term rental decisions for Airbnb properties with Summer Forecast's new and data tools purpose-built for STR pros.

- Paul Kromidas, CEO and Founder of Summer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Airbnb data just got better with Summer Forecast . Institutional quality data, insights, and revenue optimization are now part of Summer's new product suite.

Built by industry experts with a deep understanding of the short-term rental ecosystem, Summer Forecast is set to bridge the gap between data and decision-making for those looking to succeed in the increasingly competitive short-term rental (STR) market. With intuitive tools that deliver insights into the top short-term rental markets , competitive performance, and asset-level optimization, Summer Forecast takes the guesswork out of managing short-term rental portfolios.

"At Summer, we started by buying and managing short-term rentals ourselves, and like many in the industry, we struggled to find the right tools to make decisions about our assets," says Paul Kromidas, CEO and Founder of Summer. "We turned to every site, tool, and online calculator out there, and none of them were accurate enough to make investment-grade decisions for our homes. So we simply decided to build our own data tool."

Designed for property management companies, professional investors, vacation rental hosts, lenders, and others in the STR space, Summer Forecast is built to serve everyone who needs data-driven visibility into their properties.

Kromidas explains: "I entered the STR industry working in leadership at Airbnb HQ, right as the company was building and scaling. In that time and since, I've heard loud and clear from my partners and peers about the gaps in knowledge about their assets under management. These homes are investments for their owners and operators. It's time our industry treated them as such. With Summer Forecast, our goal is to help owners, operators, and investors in the short-term rental space get the best performance out of their investments."

"With Summer Forecast, we're setting a new standard for data and technology in the short-term rental market," says Alex Gignac, Head of Product and Engineering at Summer. "Our platform has already provided our users with the smart data they've been asking for. However, it's about much more than just data-it helps our customers build a stronger and more strategic advantage in the market."

Summer Forecast offers a range of powerful features. Users get access to institutional-grade Airbnb data that they can trust. Forecast's real power lies in its deep customizations, though, allowing users to tailor the platform to their unique needs. Users can create customized competitive sets based on their own market knowledge, filtering down by amenities, property features, and more, to generate highly accurate revenue projections.

With Summer Forecast, users can also scan submarkets using an interactive map to filter active STRs by booking revenue, days listed, property features, and more. Customizable graphs and analytics help visualize trends, and users can generate ten-year cash flow pro formas based on their own inputs.

Users can also run multi-year analytics on key metrics like ADR, occupancy, RevPAR, and growth, while filtering competitive sets by amenities and features. Plus, they can maintain an inventory of analyzed homes,“watch” submarkets for new listings, and overlay this data with active STR performance for clear insights.

Pedro F. Zevallos, Head of Acquisitions at Summer, notes: "I've consolidated everything from multiple spreadsheets and tools into one single screen, making my work faster, more accurate, and more efficient. Not only can I do what I used to do in minutes, but now I have the superpowers to generate new valuable insights, customize maps and graphs, and create reports that were impossible before."

Summer Forecast helps professionals across the STR ecosystem maximize the value of their portfolio with ease. Commenting on the future, Paul Kromidas notes, "The future of real estate will be undeniably driven by technology, and we're proud to be leading this transformation. Forecast's launch is just the beginning of what's to come."

About Summer

Founded by Airbnb alumni, Summer is on a mission to revolutionize the vacation rental industry by combining deep market data with intuitive technology so short-term rental property managers, owners, and investors can stay ahead of the competition. Summer Forecast is the latest offering in the company's suite of products designed to unlock the potential of short-term rental performance.

