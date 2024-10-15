Ganja Hosts Choral Music Concert Dedicated To Fuzuli
The choral music concert "Spirit of the Steppe" has been held at
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall as part of a major project dedicated
to the 530th anniversary of Muhammad Fuzuli, organised by the
International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation,
Azernews reports.
During the opening, it was noted that Muhammad Fuzuli is one of
the greatest Azerbaijani poets, whose work significantly influenced
the development of national and Eastern literature.
Fuzuli dedicated his entire life to poetry; his poetic images
are original and possess exceptional emotional impact. He was also
one of the prominent scholars of his time, studying philosophy, the
exact sciences, and theology. The news of Fuzuli's scientific
activities even reached England, where he was referred to as "The
Rising Sun of the East." Fuzuli's work also marks the opening of a
whole array of Turkic literary schools. In the Turkic world, he
became known as the "Sultan of Poets."
The deep and refined gazelles of Fuzuli, rich in philosophical
content and strictly measured in poetic rhythm, have constituted
the repertoire of beloved folk khanendes-singers of classical
Azerbaijani mughams-for many centuries. Fuzuli's works have had a
significant impact on the development of national music, with
well-known composers writing music for the poet's works.
The concert programme featured the chamber choir of the Aktobe
Regional Philharmonic named after Gaziza Zhubanova (artistic
director Merbol Kuspannov) and the Azerbaijan State Choral Chapel
(artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Gulbadzhi
Imanova).
The programme included works by Azerbaijani and Kazakh
composers, as well as folk songs.
