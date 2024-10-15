New book highlights Biden’s view of closest Middle East ally

(MENAFN) A forthcoming book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, titled *War*, sheds new light on President Joe Biden’s candid and often unfiltered opinions about his closest Middle Eastern ally, Israel. Set for release on October 15, the book delves into the intricate dynamics of Biden's interactions with world leaders, particularly during the tumultuous backdrop of the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts.



According to excerpts that have emerged online, Biden’s discussions with Israeli Prime have been anything but diplomatic. Despite the U.S. government's public support for Israel following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, Biden reportedly expressed frustration during private conversations. Woodward recounts instances where Biden raised his voice at Netanyahu, accusing him of lacking a coherent strategy and warning that Israel risks being seen as a "rogue state."



Biden's frustrations extended to questioning how Netanyahu has maintained his leadership amid growing dissent. “Why hasn’t there been an internal revolt?” Biden is quoted as saying. He expressed astonishment that there hasn’t been a strong push to oust Netanyahu from office, suggesting a desire for significant political change in Israel.



These behind-the-scenes revelations contrast sharply with official White House statements, which portray the Biden-Netanyahu communications as constructive and amicable. This discrepancy highlights the complex nature of U.S.-Israeli relations, where public support is tempered by private criticisms.



As the conflict in Gaza continues and the U.S. grapples with its role in the region, Woodward's book promises to provide a deeper understanding of the motivations and frustrations shaping Biden's foreign policy decisions.

MENAFN15102024000045015687ID1108779462