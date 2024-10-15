Israel confronts significant challenges to its future stability

(MENAFN) Just a year ago, Israel was viewed as a powerful and secure nation in the region. However, recent developments have shifted that perception dramatically, leaving Israel confronting significant challenges to its future stability.



In analyzing the events of October 7, 2023, I previously characterized Hamas's assault on Israel as "the most successful military raid of the century." While Israeli officials and their allies framed this operation as a act, comparable to the September 11 in the United States, this framing has substantial consequences. By labeling the events of October 7 as terrorism, Israel diverts attention from the failures of its military, security, and intelligence agencies, placing the blame entirely on Hamas.



On the other hand, if Israel were to concede that what Hamas executed was a military operation, it would prompt serious scrutiny regarding the capabilities of its military and intelligence services, as well as the accountability of its political leadership responsible for these areas. The distinction between acts of terrorism and military operations is crucial in this context.



Terrorism often employs strategies aimed at victory through attrition and intimidation, designed to exhaust the enemy and create a pervasive sense of helplessness. Terrorist groups typically avoid direct confrontations, instead focusing on exploiting their strengths against their adversaries' weaknesses.



Since the escalation of conflict on October 7, 2023, the nature of the struggle has shifted from a standard counterterrorism campaign to a wider confrontation involving Israel and the so-called "axis of resistance." This coalition includes Hamas, Hezbollah, Ansar Allah (the Houthis in Yemen), and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) from Iraq, Syria, and Iran. The current situation represents a regional conflict that requires a comprehensive reassessment of strategic dynamics.



As Israel faces these emerging challenges, the ramifications of this ongoing conflict are likely to alter the regional landscape, compelling a reevaluation of existing strategies and alliances throughout the Levant. The evolving nature of this confrontation will have lasting implications for security and stability in the region.

