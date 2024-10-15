Two Civilians Injured In Russian Drone Attacks In Beryslav
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two residents of Beryslav, Kherson region, were injured on Tuesday morning as a result of Russian drone attacks.
According to the regional military administration , around 06:30, a 62-year-old man came under an enemy drone attack. He reached the medical facility without assistance and was diagnosed with a concussion and blast injury.
An hour later, a 43-year-old man sustained concussion, shrapnel wounds to his legs and an explosive injury as a result of an explosive device being dropped from an enemy UAV. An ambulance took him to a medical facility.
As Ukrinform reported, four people were killed and six others were injured in Russian strikes in the Kherson region on October 14.
