Two Civilians Injured In Russian Drone Attacks In Beryslav

Two residents of Beryslav, Kherson region, were on Tuesday morning as a result of Russian drone attacks.

According to the regional military administration , around 06:30, a 62-year-old man came under an enemy drone attack. He reached the medical facility without assistance and was diagnosed with a concussion and blast injury.

An hour later, a 43-year-old man sustained concussion, shrapnel wounds to his legs and an explosive injury as a result of an explosive device being dropped from an enemy UAV. An ambulance took him to a medical facility.

As Ukrinform reported, four people were killed and six others were injured in Russian strikes in the Kherson region on October 14.