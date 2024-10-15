Why Australia-China Trade War Truce May Not Last

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Finally, Australia's rock lobster will be able to export to China again, following a deal struck on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Laos last week. It will take some weeks to finalize the paperwork but Chinese diners can expect to eat our high-quality crustaceans as we devour our Christmas roast turkeys.

The breakthrough brings a particularly nasty chapter in Australia-China trade relations to a close. Tariffs on rock lobsters were the only remaining major restriction of a raft of trade barriers imposed by China in 2020.

It might be tempting to celebrate, but we should tread carefully. Our situation remains hostage to Beijing's relationship with Washington. Whether Australia's trade woes with China are actually over may ultimately be out of our hands.

Australia's reversal of fortunes

The past couple of years have been a whirlwind.

The Albanese government has seen China systematically undo the export restrictions it had imposed on Australia in 2020 – including on barley , wine , beef , and now lobster – without giving away much of substance in return.

Yes, Australia suspended two cases it had brought against China at the World Trade Organization, concerning barley and wine duties China had imposed. But those cases can be resumed if the Chinese government backslides.

China will resume imports of Australian lobster by the end of this year. Photo: Abdul Razak Latif / Shutterstock via The Conversation

And true, the Albanese government did not oppose China's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership – an important regional free trade agreement of which Australia is a founding member. But neither did it endorse China's bid.

It seems we've come a long way since 2020 when China tabled its infamous“14 grievances” against Australia. This deliberately leaked document publicly criticized Australia on a whole range of fronts, including foreign investment decisions, alleged interference in China's affairs, research funding and media coverage.