(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) NEC C&C Foundation Awards 2024 C&C Prize - Recognition of Outstanding Contributions to The Development and Implementation of Large-Capacity, Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Optical Submarine Cable Systems, and Pioneering Research of the Transformer Deep Model Serving as The Foundation of Generative AI -

TOKYO, Oct 15, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - The NEC C&C Foundation today announced that the 2024 C&C Prize will be awarded to two groups for their contributions to the development and implementation of large-capacity, wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) optical submarine cable systems, and to pioneering research of the Transformer deep learning model serving as the foundation of generative AI, which is used in various fields such as global internet, web applications, data science, and artificial intelligence, that support modern society. Dr. Shigeyuki Akiba, Dr. Masatoshi Suzuki and Dr. Itsuro Morita will represent Group A and Transformer team will represent Group B. Each recipient will be recognized with a certificate of merit and a plaque. Each group will also receive a cash award of ten million yen.

The C&C Prize was established in 1985 and is awarded to distinguished persons in recognition of outstanding contributions to R&D activities and pioneering work related to the integration of computers and communications technologies and the social impact of developments in these fields. This year's two recipient groups are outlined below.

The prize ceremony and acceptance speeches will be held on Wednesday, November 27 from 15:00 at the ANA InterContinental Tokyo and will be streamed live to those who apply at the Foundation's website.







2024 C&C Prize Recipients

Group A

Dr. Shigeyuki Akiba

Formerly KDDI R&D Laboratories Inc., President and Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Masatoshi Suzuki

Chitose Institute of Science and Technology, Vice-President, Professor

Waseda University Graduate School, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Visiting Professor

Dr. Itsuro Morita

Waseda University, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Professor

Citation

For contributions to the development and implementation of large-capacity, wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) optical submarine cable systems

Achievement

International communications began in the latter half of the 19th century with the laying of a submarine cable providing one telegraph line. This was followed by the appearance of coaxial cables that expanded circuit capacity and that could also be used for making telephone calls. In the 1970s and 1980s, however, satellite communications having even larger circuit capacity became mainstream. Nevertheless, on entering the 1980s, optical fiber and semiconductor lasers came into practical use, and by exploiting the low-loss and broadband properties of optical fiber, large-capacity transmission became possible while decreasing the number of submarine repeaters and decreasing the cost of communications, all of which drove the adoption of optical submarine cables. As for transpacific cables, operation of the 3rd transpacific cable (TPC-3) using optical fiber (capacity per fiber: 280 Mbps) began operation in 1989, TPC-4 (capacity per fiber: 560 Mbps) began operation in 1992, and TPC-5 (capacity per fiber: 5 Gbps), which significantly increased transmission capacity with the introduction of an optical-amplifier-repeater transmission system, began operation in 1995. However, due to a phenomenon whereby the velocity of light waves propagating through optical fiber differs according to wavelength (called wavelength dispersion) and due to the nonlinearity of optical fiber, WDM signal waveforms become distorted, which greatly hindered the implementation of large-capacity optical submarine cable systems spanning a distance of 10,000 km. Against this background, it was KDDI engineers including Dr. Shigeyuki Akiba, Dr. Masatoshi Suzuki, and Dr. Itsuro Morita that were instrumental in increasing the capacity of optical submarine cable systems and upgrading WDM-based optical submarine cable systems in particular, thereby supporting the rapidly expanding demand for Internet communications.

The technologies developed by Dr. Akiba, Dr. Suzuki, and Dr. Morita became essential to WDM optical submarine cables and came to be applied to many optical submarine cables from 1999 to 2016 covering a total system length of 206,000 km. These included transpacific (PC-1: 1999, Japan-US: 2001), transatlantic (TAT-14: 2001), and Asia-region (C2C: 2001, EAC: 2002) optical submarine cables as well as 1-Tbps-class transpacific optical submarine cables (TGN-Pacific: 2003, UNITY: 2010). These technologies made a major contribution to the deployment of a global broadband infrastructure supporting communication traffic that increased rapidly due to the spread of the Internet and expanded use of smartphones.

Dr. Akiba, Dr. Suzuki, and Dr. Morita pioneered the research and development of technology for expanding the capacity of long-haul optical submarine cables particularly through optical-nonlinearity control. They played a major role in applying this technology to transpacific/transatlantic large-capacity optical submarine cables, which constitute major arteries handling approximately 99% of all international communications. These achievements have had huge ripple effects in academia and industry. They are remarkable on a global basis and have made great social contributions in the C&C (Computers and Communication) field. For these outstanding achievements, it is more than fitting that Dr. Akiba, Dr. Suzuki, and Dr. Morita receive the C&C Prize.

Group B

Transformer Team

Member:Eight authors of the paper "Attention Is All You Need"



Ashish Vaswani - CEO, Essential AI

Noam Shazeer - VP, Gemini Technical Co-Lead, Google Deepmind

Niki Parmar - Research scientist, essential AI, Google

Jakob Uszkoreit- Inceptive

Llion Owen Jones - CTO, Sakana AI

Aidan Gomez - CEO, Cohere

Lukasz Kaiser - Member of Technical Staff, OpenAI Illia Polosukhin - NEAR Protocol

Citation

For pioneering research of the Transformer deep learning model serving as the foundation of generative AI

Achievement

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been evolving remarkably in recent years and has come to deeply penetrate not only industrial fields but society as well. The appearance of generative AI, in particular, has sent shock waves throughout the world as AI possessing creativity. The third-generation AI boom arrived in the 2000s. Machine learning came into practical use, deep learning made its appearance, and the performance of AI improved in many fields including image recognition, natural language processing, and speech recognition using convolutional neural networks (CNNs), recurrent neural networks (RNNs), and other models. In 2017, the innovative Transformer model that revamped conventional neural networks appeared achieving a level of performance greatly exceeding existing models. It is said that the present progress in AI could not have occurred without Transformer.

Following the presentation of the paper, AI studies using Transformer architecture were announced one after another. In addition to high speed and high performance, Transformer features a significant improvement in accuracy as the scale of training data increases, which has also brought about scale-related competition in AI models. In 2018, OpenAI announced the initial version of its generative pre-trained transformer (GPT), a large language model, and has been releasing updated versions ever since. As AI that can carry on conversations like a human, the number of users of ChatGPT appearing in 2022 topped 100 million in less than three months after its release. In addition to being talked about as AI that can foster innovation in a variety of fields including business, work, education, medical care, and everyday life, it also gave rise to discussions on ethical matters. Open AI also announced DALL-E, an image generation system, and Whisper, a speech recognition model. In 2018, Google announced a natural language processing model called BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers), which was followed up by ViT (Vision Transformer) specializing in image recognition. Then, in 2023, it announced Gemini (formerly known as Bard), a generative artificial intelligence chatbot. These eight individuals who presented Transformer that changed the history of AI have since left Google. Seven of them have founded their own start-ups and all but one of these companies conduct business based on Transformer technology.

Transformer not only broke through the limitations of what were advanced technologies at that time like RNN and LSTM but also enabled the seamless integration of diverse types of data in multimodal AI while greatly improving the capabilities of AI systems. Although deep learning gave rise to AI-based innovation from around 2010, Transformer can be called the second great innovation in the sense of revamping existing neural networks. The present spread of generative AI using Transformer as base technology and its impact on society has been huge, and in view of these achievements, these eight members of the Transformer team are deserving recipients of the C&C Prize.

About The NEC C&C Foundation

The NEC C&C Foundation is a non-profit organization established in March 1985 to foster further growth in the electronics industry by encouraging and supporting research and development activities and pioneering work related to the integration of computers and communications technologies, that is, C&C, and ultimately to contribute to the world economy and the enrichment of human life. The Foundation is funded by NEC Corporation.

The Foundation currently has two main activities. It presents the annual C&C Prizes to recognize outstanding contributions to R&D activities and pioneering work in the area of C&C. Candidates are recommended from all over the world. Each prize winner receives a certificate, a plaque, and a cash award (ten million yen per group). As of 2024, 129 prominent persons had received the prize.

The Foundation also gives the following two grants: (1) grant to enable researchers in Japan to attend international conferences overseas to make presentations in the field of C&C and (2) grant to researchers in a doctorial course at a graduate school in Japan.

