Pollo AI Launches Its AI Video Generator

SINGAPORE, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pollo AI , an AI generator designed to help users to create videos with AI, was launched today. This was developed by HIX, an all-in-one AI solution provider, and aims to make AI video generation approachable."Today marks a significant milestone for us as we introduce Pollo AI," said Camille Sawyer, CEO of HIX. "Our vision is to democratize AI video creation, enabling everyone-from hobbyists to professionals-to unleash their creativity without limitations. With Pollo AI, we are putting the power of advanced AI technology into the hands of users worldwide."Pollo AI includes a text-to-video generator and an image-to-video creator , enabling users to convert simple text prompts or static images into videos. It also offers customization options such as video length, camera movement and negative prompts. These features are suitable for both beginners and experienced video creators to bring their own ideas to life.The platform focuses on providing quality and efficiency, allowing users to produce videos in high definition up to 1080p in a timely manner. This is beneficial for users looking to create AI-generated videos with a quick turnaround.Pollo AI is designed with user accessibility in mind, making AI video creation friendly for people with varying levels of technical expertise. The interface is designed to help users navigate the platform easily, whether they are converting text or images into videos."In an age where video content is vital for communication and marketing, Pollo AI fulfills the urgent need for high-quality production at speed," Sawyer added. "We aspire to inspire creators, brands, and educators to explore the limitless possibilities of video as a medium for storytelling and connection."Pollo AI launches with a free plan, allowing users to explore its features without initial investment. For those seeking enhanced capabilities, affordable upgrade options are also available to meet varying video generation needs.To learn more about Pollo AI and give this AI video generator a try, visit .

