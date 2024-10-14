Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the European Union member states will hold in Brussels on Wednesday, the first summit at the level of heads of states and since the launch of official relations between the two sides in 1989.

DOHA -- of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi awarded State of Kuwait Prize for the Control of Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases and in the Eastern Mediterranean Region to Dr. Asem Hamza, of Jordan, and Prof. Davood Khalili, of Iran, in recognition of their efforts to promote public health.

VIENNA -- Kuwait warned against rising organized crime and its serious impact on societies at all levels, with regard to security or development efforts and connections with terrorist activities.

BEIRUT -- The Public Health Emergency Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Health said that due to Israeli occupation raids, 2,309 Lebanese were killed and 10,782 others injured in various parts of the country.

BRUSSELS -- European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers reiterated their calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

NEW DELHI -- India decided to expel six Canadian diplomats after announcing withdrawal of its High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and other diplomats. (end) mb