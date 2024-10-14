Russian Forces Occupy New Areas In Toretsk Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Toretsk, all buildings and shelters have been destroyed, enabling Russian forces to take control of new areas in the city.

According to Ukrinform, Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group, reported this on national television.

“The situation is changing very quickly. Unfortunately, the enemy continues to assault our positions, and Toretsk has no remaining intact buildings. The city now resembles an abandoned wasteland, with no shelters for civilians or military personnel, which regrettably allows the enemy to occupy new areas, though it is burned land,” Bobovnikova explained.

onin

She noted that the Russian forces are disguising themselves in civilian clothing to infiltrate the Ukrainian positions, a tactic often observed in other towns, including near Chasiv Yar.

The spokesperson also added that the Russian troops reportedly suffer heavy losses in Toretsk.

“However, the Russian military leadership continues to lure recruits with promises of increased payouts to families of those killed, and many soldiers are enticed by these offers to sign contracts,” Bobovnikova mentioned.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian occupation forces have established control over two streets in Toretsk.