Zelensky's Victory Plan To Be Made Public This Week
Date
10/14/2024 3:10:24 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Victory Plan will be made public this week.
The President said this in his video address , seen by Ukrinform.
"This week, we will present to all our partners in Europe our strategy for compelling Russia to bring this war to a just end. Of course, the Victory Plan will be made public. Moreover, along with the initial response we have received from our partners, " Zelensky stated.
The President emphasized the need for maximum support for Ukraine in its efforts, underscoring that collective action is essential to enforce peace.
Read also: Victory Plan wil
l be presented
to Ukrainians
in coming days
- Podolyak
As reported by Ukrinform, Serhii Leshchenko, an advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, mentioned that Zelensky is likely to present this plan during his address to the Verkhovna Rada on October 16.
MENAFN14102024000193011044ID1108777661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.