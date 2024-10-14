Zelensky's Victory Plan To Be Made Public This Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Victory Plan will be made public this week.

The President said this in his address , seen by Ukrinform.

"This week, we will present to all our partners in Europe our strategy for compelling Russia to bring this war to a just end. Of course, the Victory Plan will be made public. Moreover, along with the initial response we have received from our partners, " Zelensky stated.

The President emphasized the need for maximum support for Ukraine in its efforts, underscoring that collective action is essential to enforce peace.

l betoin

As reported by Ukrinform, Serhii Leshchenko, an advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, mentioned that Zelensky is likely to present this plan during his address to the Verkhovna Rada on October 16.